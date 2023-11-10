This Nectar mattress deal for Black Friday is ENORMOUS

A key feature of this mattress is its 365-night trial, the joint-longest home trial offered in the UK. This generous trial period allows customers to fully experience the mattress in their own home, with the option of a complete refund if it doesn’t meet your needs​​. Adding to its appeal, the mattress is wrapped in a quilted cooling cover that wicks heat away from the body, enhancing sleep comfort. While the cover is not machine washable, it can be unzipped for spot cleaning, making maintenance straightforward​​.

Compatible with both slatted and solid bed frames, the Nectar Premier is designed for convenience. It doesn’t require flipping, only occasional rotation from head to toe, aided by handles for easy manoeuvring​​.