This Nectar mattress deal for Black Friday is ENORMOUS
This is one of the biggest discounts we’ve seen so far this Black Friday: 60% off the Nectar Premier Mattress
As part of the pre-Black Friday deals, Nectar is serving up an extraordinary deal on its Premier Mattress, now available for a staggering 60% less. This brings the price of the king-size version down to just £740, a substantial drop from the standard £1,849. Rated four stars by us in our Nectar Premier Mattress review, it’s renowned for its depth and quality.
Nectar’s most luxurious and deepest mattress to date, the Premier features an innovative all-foam construction. It boasts four distinct layers: a top layer of dynamic foam, a pressure-relieving foam layer beneath, and two “honeycomb micro-zone” layers designed to adapt to various body shapes and sizes, providing tailored support.
A key feature of this mattress is its 365-night trial, the joint-longest home trial offered in the UK. This generous trial period allows customers to fully experience the mattress in their own home, with the option of a complete refund if it doesn’t meet your needs. Adding to its appeal, the mattress is wrapped in a quilted cooling cover that wicks heat away from the body, enhancing sleep comfort. While the cover is not machine washable, it can be unzipped for spot cleaning, making maintenance straightforward.
Compatible with both slatted and solid bed frames, the Nectar Premier is designed for convenience. It doesn’t require flipping, only occasional rotation from head to toe, aided by handles for easy manoeuvring.
This Black Friday deal, therefore, is a truly unmissable saving, especially for those seeking a premium mattress at an accessible price. With its combination of innovative design, comfort, support and an unbeatable trial period, the Nectar Premier Mattress offer is an opportunity for those looking to elevate their sleep experience without breaking the bank.