This Simba GO Hybrid mattress saving for Black Friday is UNMISSABLE

The Simba GO Hybrid – the name GO stands for Green Organic – boasts a combination of environmentally conscious design and materials. The mattress incorporates recycled steel springs and natural wool, balancing sustainability with sleep comfort. It’s topped with an organic cotton cover, which adds to its breathability and overall comfort, ensuring that your sleep is both restful and responsibly sourced.

Another huge plus point for the Simba GO Hybrid is its versatility. Its five-layer construction is a little different to the Simba’s other mattresses, but it proved immensely comfortable during our tests – we found it to be a great option for any sleeping position.

Moreover, the Simba GO Hybrid mattress is a great example of Simba’s push towards innovation and sustainability. With this Black Friday deal, it’s more affordable than ever – and you have the peace of mind of Simba’s 200-night trial, which allows you to test it in your own home risk-free.