This Simba GO Hybrid mattress saving for Black Friday is UNMISSABLE
For a limited time in Simba’s Black Friday sale, you can get a jaw-dropping 45% off the GO Hybrid
If you hate waking up early but love early Black Friday deals, then this deal on the Simba GO Hybrid mattress may be enough to get you out of bed – it’s available at a remarkable 45% discount, bringing the king size mattress down to £1,080 from its regular price of £2,399.
Our Simba GO Hybrid mattress review awarded it a five-star rating, and also received an Expert Reviews Recommended award for its exceptional quality and design.
The Simba GO Hybrid – the name GO stands for Green Organic – boasts a combination of environmentally conscious design and materials. The mattress incorporates recycled steel springs and natural wool, balancing sustainability with sleep comfort. It’s topped with an organic cotton cover, which adds to its breathability and overall comfort, ensuring that your sleep is both restful and responsibly sourced.
Another huge plus point for the Simba GO Hybrid is its versatility. Its five-layer construction is a little different to the Simba’s other mattresses, but it proved immensely comfortable during our tests – we found it to be a great option for any sleeping position.
Moreover, the Simba GO Hybrid mattress is a great example of Simba’s push towards innovation and sustainability. With this Black Friday deal, it’s more affordable than ever – and you have the peace of mind of Simba’s 200-night trial, which allows you to test it in your own home risk-free.
If you’ve been tempted to take the plunge and replace your old mattress, this deal on the Simba GO Hybrid is an unusual marriage of eco-friendly design and affordability. This is one deal we’d recommend you both do and don’t sleep on.