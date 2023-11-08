This Simba mattress deal for Black Friday is STUNNING
For a limited time this Black Friday, you can pick up a Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress for a whopping 45% less
If you grab this spectacular Black Friday deal you’ll sleep easy all year – the brilliant Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress is now available at an incredible 45% discount, with a king size option for just £1,325 – down from £2,409. The stunning Simba Hybrid Luxe has a five-star rating and the coveted Expert Reviews Recommended award.
Special features include a ten-layer system with a breathable sleep surface, layers of open-cell foam that adapt to your body shape, and a dynamic combination of up to 6,000 titanium Aerocoil springs which are meticulously engineered to provide pinpoint support and relieve pressure, no matter your sleep position.
The Simba Hybrid Luxe’s innovative construction incorporates the latest advances in sleep technology and the mattress has a natural wool layer that serves as a temperature regulator, ensuring a comfortable sleep throughout the year.
In our comprehensive Simba Hybrid Luxe review, we were impressed with its edge-to-edge support, which means you’ll experience consistent comfort right to the sides, while the zoned support base adds to the luxurious feel, giving the sensation of a bed tailored to your body’s needs.
Looking for a new mattress? Wake up and smell the coffee and snag a five-star rated king size Simba Hybrid Luxe for just £1,325! You just can’t afford to snooze on this incredible bargain.