What is a hybrid mattress?

Hybrid mattresses differ widely in their exact combination of components. Some feature pocket springs; others use smaller “micro-coils”. And while many use memory foam, others use alternative padding materials such as natural fibres.

The ratio of springs to foam in a hybrid mattress also varies – so you might find one hybrid mattress that’s more like a foam one with a little extra spring, and another that’s more like a sprung mattress with some extra body-contouring comfort.

Many popular mattress brands produce hybrid mattresses, including Eve, Simba, Emma and Silentnight. There’s some debate among mattress experts regarding who invented the hybrid mattress, and when exactly that breakthrough was made. Most date the invention of this type of mattress back to the late 2000s or early 2010s.

One thing’s for sure: since around 2015 we’ve seen hybrid mattresses rise from obscurity to become one of the most popular types of mattress you can buy.

Just like other types of mattress, hybrid mattresses are sold in standard sizes including single, double, king and super king – though availability of specific sizes may vary between brands. Hybrid mattresses with “micro coil” springs can often be delivered as a mattress-in-a-box, allowing for relatively easy delivery to the bedroom.

What components can go into a hybrid mattress?

While all hybrid mattresses include one or more foam layers and springs of some sort, there’s great variety within each of those component types.

Foam layers include:

Memory foam (the classic support foam, made from polyurethane)

Other comfort foams (e.g natural fibres, latex)

Support foam (a thick, supportive bottom layer)

Spring types include:

Pocket springs (relatively large springs, each of which is sewn into an individual pocket)

Micro coils (much smaller springs, designed mainly for consistency of support across the mattress)

These components all offer specific benefits, so it’s worth digging deep into the product specification to find out which ones are used in your chosen hybrid mattress. Think about which properties would make the best contribution to your quality of sleep, and choose a hybrid mattress with components to suit those needs.

Pros and cons of commonly used hybrid mattress components Component type Typical pros Typical cons Pocket springs Excellent support

Can relieve pressure

Good airflow regulates temperature Added weight makes the mattress difficult to turn

In some sprung mattresses, the springs feel too prominent Micro coils Relatively lightweight

Excellent coverage of the mattress area

More supportive than foam Less “springy” support than pocket springs

Can be expensive Memory foam Body-moulding comfort

A familiar feel for many users

Eases pressure of areas such as the back and neck Some varieties “sleep hot” due to limited airflow

Can be deformed when exposed to high temperatures (when used with an electric blanket or in a very hot climate) Latex foam Adds comfort

Disperses heat effectively

Antimicrobial material Some varieties have a rubbery smell

Makes the mattress heavy and difficult to move

Often expensive Natural fibre (for example: cotton, wool) Often organic and/or sustainably made

Many examples are soft and comfortable Not as responsive as springs or memory foam

Vulnerable to dust mites

Leading hybrid mattresses compared

Many of the most popular brands selling mattresses in the UK have hybrid mattress models in their collections. Here’s a breakdown of some highly rated models and their key specs:

Several of these mattresses are reviewed in-depth in our guide to the best hybrid mattresses.

Is a hybrid mattress right for me?

By this point, we hope that you’ll have a clearer idea of what a hybrid mattress is. As we’ve discussed, there are considerable differences between models – so you can’t count on getting the same experience from two different hybrid mattresses. In fact, they may feel entirely different from one another.