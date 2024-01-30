What is a hybrid mattress?
Why choose between springs and memory foam, when you can have both
With their mix of comfy foam and supportive springs, hybrid mattresses provide a blissful sleep solution for folks who like to feel effortlessly uplifted while they snuggle down for the night.
There’s more to these premium mattresses than meets the eye. So, in this guide, we’ll explore what makes a hybrid mattress special, assess how various models differ from one another, and help you decide whether a hybrid is right for you.
What is the definition of a hybrid mattress?
A hybrid mattress is a mattress containing both foam inserts (or foam-like inserts) and springs. By combining the two most popular types of mattress support feature, manufacturers aim to create a “best-of-both-worlds” feel to suit people who like the responsive feel of memory foam, and also the superior support of springs.
Hybrid mattresses differ widely in their exact combination of components. Some feature pocket springs; others use smaller “micro-coils”. And while many use memory foam, others use alternative padding materials such as natural fibres.
The ratio of springs to foam in a hybrid mattress also varies – so you might find one hybrid mattress that’s more like a foam one with a little extra spring, and another that’s more like a sprung mattress with some extra body-contouring comfort.
Many popular mattress brands produce hybrid mattresses, including Eve, Simba, Emma and Silentnight. There’s some debate among mattress experts regarding who invented the hybrid mattress, and when exactly that breakthrough was made. Most date the invention of this type of mattress back to the late 2000s or early 2010s.
One thing’s for sure: since around 2015 we’ve seen hybrid mattresses rise from obscurity to become one of the most popular types of mattress you can buy.
Just like other types of mattress, hybrid mattresses are sold in standard sizes including single, double, king and super king – though availability of specific sizes may vary between brands. Hybrid mattresses with “micro coil” springs can often be delivered as a mattress-in-a-box, allowing for relatively easy delivery to the bedroom.
What components can go into a hybrid mattress?
While all hybrid mattresses include one or more foam layers and springs of some sort, there’s great variety within each of those component types.
Foam layers include:
- Memory foam (the classic support foam, made from polyurethane)
- Other comfort foams (e.g natural fibres, latex)
- Support foam (a thick, supportive bottom layer)
Spring types include:
- Pocket springs (relatively large springs, each of which is sewn into an individual pocket)
- Micro coils (much smaller springs, designed mainly for consistency of support across the mattress)
These components all offer specific benefits, so it’s worth digging deep into the product specification to find out which ones are used in your chosen hybrid mattress. Think about which properties would make the best contribution to your quality of sleep, and choose a hybrid mattress with components to suit those needs.
|Pros and cons of commonly used hybrid mattress components
|Component type
|Typical pros
|Typical cons
|Pocket springs
|Micro coils
|Memory foam
|Latex foam
|Natural fibre (for example: cotton, wool)
Leading hybrid mattresses compared
Many of the most popular brands selling mattresses in the UK have hybrid mattress models in their collections. Here’s a breakdown of some highly rated models and their key specs:
|Comparison of leading hybrid mattresses
|Model
|Composition
|Features
|Price
|Simba Hybrid Pro
|From £1,159 (single) | Check price at Simba
|Emma NextGen Premium
|From £419 (single) | Check price at Emma
|Silentnight Just Breathe Eco Comfort Hybrid
|From £369 (single) | Check price at Silentnight
|Otty Original Hybrid
|From £800 (single) | Check price at Otty
|Eve Original Hybrid
|From £500 (single) | Check price at Eve
|Nectar Premium Hybrid
|From £775 (single) | Check price at Nectar
Several of these mattresses are reviewed in-depth in our guide to the best hybrid mattresses.
Is a hybrid mattress right for me?
By this point, we hope that you’ll have a clearer idea of what a hybrid mattress is. As we’ve discussed, there are considerable differences between models – so you can’t count on getting the same experience from two different hybrid mattresses. In fact, they may feel entirely different from one another.
With that said, you can generally expect a hybrid mattress to provide a feel that’s somewhere in between what you would get with a pocket sprung mattress, and what you would get with a memory foam mattress. The springs or coils provide uplifting support, while the foam(s) contribute comfort.
So, if you tend to find foam mattresses lacking in support, or if you think sprung mattresses are not quite comfy enough, then a hybrid mattress could be the ideal compromise. This also applies to couples where one partner likes springs and the other prefers foam.
In terms of sleeping position, hybrid mattresses are often recommended for front-sleepers, and also quite often for side-sleepers.
Where can I find the best deals on hybrid mattresses?
Hybrid mattresses almost always cost more than comparable pocket sprung or memory foam mattresses.
This should come as no surprise, since you’re paying for two types of premium comfort-enhancing component, not just one. What’s more, the springs and the foam in a hybrid mattress must be engineered to work together perfectly.
Hybrid mattresses are nearly always on sale, it’s just a case of waiting for the bigger discount, whether it be 50%, 55%, 60% or greater. Seasonal sales periods feature bigger promotions, so if you can, it might be worth waiting till one of those roll around.
It’s always worth checking a mattress manufacturer’s website to find a money-saving offer. Here are some links to get you started:
If you can’t find a deal on your dream hybrid mattress via the manufacturer, it might be worthwhile keeping an eye on our best mattress deals page which we update regularly with the hottest promotions around.
