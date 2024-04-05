What is a latex mattress? The mattress material explained

Latex is the latest material of choice for many premium mattress brands – it can also be found in pillows or mattress toppers – but what is latex? And what makes a latex mattress so special?

Our handy explainer will take you through everything you need to know about this increasingly popular mattress material, from how it’s made to how comfortable it really is. Then we’ll compare the pros and cons of a latex mattress so you can make an informed decision when you’re buying your next mattress.

What is latex?

Latex is a form of rubber, primarily sourced from Amazonian rubber trees that are tapped for their soft white sap. This latex sap is a natural material that has been used for decades in making anything from shoes to chewing gum, rubber bands and, more recently, mattresses.

Harvesting latex sap only involves cutting the bark of the rubber tree, without disrupting the tree’s growth, so it can be part of a sustainable practice.

READ NEXT: Best mattresses



How are latex mattresses made?

Latex mattresses typically consist of a thick sheet, or several sheets, of latex which has been mixed with compressed air to achieve the right foamy consistency for a mattress. The tiny air bubbles infused in the latex give it an open cell structure, which makes it breathable as well as cushiony and supportive.