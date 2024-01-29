What is memory foam? The mattress material explained

However, memory foam has two key properties that contribute to the long-term comfort for the user: its viscosity and its elasticity. Hence the term ‘viscoelastic polyurethane foam’.

When people think of viscosity, they tend to think of fluids, particularly thick, gluey fluids, and how they ooze or flow. When it comes to memory foam, viscosity refers to how the foam changes shape, and how it at least partially resists that change, under pressure. If memory foam wasn’t viscous, it wouldn’t be able to mould to the body as it does.

Meanwhile, the elasticity of memory foam allows it to return to its original shape after use. If you’re already the owner of a memory foam mattress, then you may have noticed a decline in the material’s elasticity over the years – it doesn’t quite bounce back to its original, plump form as it used to. This tends to occur due to the accumulation of small deformations in the foam resulting from load or exposure to high temperatures.

It’s the combination of these two properties – elasticity and viscosity – that enables memory foam to provide a comfortable, supportive contact for the human body throughout intensive, long-term use.

READ NEXT: Best memory foam mattress topper

What are the benefits of memory foam in a mattress?

The unique properties of memory foam enable it to add some much-celebrated benefits to mattresses and other products.

First, and foremost, many people – this article’s author included – find memory foam very comfortable to lie upon. Key to the material’s comfort is its effectiveness at relieving the burden on pressure points throughout the body. These are the parts most in need of support – whether that’s the hips, the limbs or wherever else – requiring the memory foam, through a combination of pressure and body heat, to yield and bring the body into alignment. Users often report a lessening of aches and pain, even improvements in health conditions, following extended use of a memory foam mattress.

More simply, many users say they enjoy the feel of memory foam, which is soft, squishy and free from the peaks and troughs sometimes found in sprung mattresses.

Another benefit of memory foam mattresses is that most are relatively lightweight. The more traditional pocket-sprung mattress, with its hundreds or even thousands of metal springs, tends to be far heavier, and therefore harder to carry and turn.

A memory foam pillow has similar benefits to a memory foam mattress but, of course, those benefits are focused on the neck. Memory foam can also be found in some mattress toppers, delivering comfort and pressure relief without requiring the purchase of a whole new mattress.

READ NEXT: Best mattress for heavy people

How memory foam is made

Many companies around the world make their own memory foam products, and the exact manufacturing process can vary depending on the specifications of the product. That said, the manufacture of memory foam usually includes three basic steps:

Chemicals including isocyanates and polyols are mixed and poured into a mould, usually mattress- or pillow-shaped, though a variety of mould profiles can be used to create specific design features, such as textured surfaces. The foam is allowed to cool and set. The set foam is lifted from the mould, and any excess material is removed. (As an alternative to moulds, the setting foam can be rolled out into large blocks on a conveyor belt, ready for cutting and processing.) The completed memory foam piece is incorporated into a product. This can be simple, as in the case of a pillow composed entirely of memory foam, or more complicated, as in the case of a hybrid mattress, where the memory foam must be integrated with coils or springs, as well as other foams.

Some brands have created (or adopted) their own proprietary versions of memory foam, purported to offer unique benefits to the user. For instance, the open-cell foams that can be found in Emma mattresses claim to improve breathability, airflow and temperature regulation.