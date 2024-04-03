What is the difference between memory foam and latex on a mattress?

Since it first burst onto the scene, memory foam has become one of the most popular materials in the manufacturing of mattresses. This synthetic sponge is engineered to be soft yet supportive. As a result, these comfortable but, more importantly, affordable memory foam mattresses continue to sell exceptionally well in the bed-in-a-box market.

However, could a latex mattress be even better? This naturally derived material is also super-supportive but offers greater breathability and is easier on the environment to boot. Unfortunately, latex is far more expensive, and many latex mattresses command almost double the price of a similar memory foam model.

The market is overstuffed with mattresses, all of them making claims to improve the quality of your sleep, but few of them come cheap. When you’re making such a big investment, it’s important to know it’s going to pay off. Our best mattress roundup does much of the leg work for you; we’ve also got a whole host of other articles to help you on your mattress-buying journey.

So, do the benefits of a latex mattress justify the higher price tag? Or do memory foam mattresses just make more sense? We’ve weighed up the pros and cons of each material to help you make up your mind.

What is memory foam?