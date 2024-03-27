Your bedroom should be inviting and restful, but if unpleasant odours from your mattress are affecting your sleep it’s time to take action.

From natural body odours to musty smells and chemical gases, a mattress can often be the culprit when it comes to a smelly bed.

Thankfully, most mattress smells are easily remedied, so you may not have to buy a new one just yet. Check to see if your mattress is due an upgrade with our helpful ‘How often should you change your mattress’ and ‘How to choose a mattress’ guides.

If you’re sticking with your current mattress for now, there’s a few tips and tricks you can try to get it smelling fresh. Read on for our troubleshooting guide that will have you sleeping soundly again in no time.

Why does my mattress smell?

Liz Wegener, head of owned brand development at Bensons for Beds explains that some mattress odours are to be expected. “We sleep on our mattresses for several hours every night, so they’re bound to get slightly grotty after a while and, over time, your mattress can start to whiff,” she says.

There are three main causes of mattress odours:

Chemicals – This type of smell is common after unpacking new memory foam mattresses and is caused by “off-gassing” (see below).

This type of smell is common after unpacking new memory foam mattresses and is caused by “off-gassing” (see below). Sweat and dirt – A musty, stale odour due to lack of cleanliness. Need to clean yours? Read our ‘How to clean a mattress: Tips, tricks and our pick of the best stain protectors, hoovers and stain removers’ guide.

A musty, stale odour due to lack of cleanliness. Need to clean yours? Read our guide. Mould – This “damp” smell is commonly caused by poor ventilation.

What is off-gassing?

If you’ve invested in a new memory foam mattress then you may find it gives off a faint, unpleasant chemical smell once unpacked. As memory foam is made from a dense visco-elastic foam, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are released in vapour form (known as “off-gassing”) when first released from vacuum packaging.

But if that sounds slightly disturbing, there’s no need to worry. The Sleep Foundation says, “Off-gassing odours pose no known serious health risks”. Read more about VOCs in our longer explainer ‘What is memory foam?’.

How to eliminate chemical smells from mattresses

“Many new mattresses have a distinctive aroma, similar to when you buy a new leather jacket and this smell will disappear over time,” Liz explains. “These gasses are completely harmless to people and animals. Simply airing the mattress once it arrives will allow any trapped gasses to disperse, and any odour will quickly disappear over the next few days.

“It’s always good to remember that our sense of smell is subjective, so what someone identifies as a bad smell might not be the same to someone else.”

In our best mattress type test, we found that the Nectar mattress had “minimal odour after unpacking” and offered “excellent levels of comfort and support”. Read our full Nectar review for more information.

How to eliminate sweaty, stale smells from mattresses

“When you sleep, you tend to sweat, which can soak through your bedsheets into your mattress,” Liz explains.

It’s important to maintain good hygiene and Liz advises regular cleaning.