Get a GIANT saving on the Google Chromecast ahead of Black Friday

This Chromecast device introduced a game-changing feature: a dedicated remote control. No more scrambling for your phone or tablet – now you can navigate effortlessly with the included remote. The addition of Google TV as the user interface takes the experience to the next level, allowing you to browse and discover content directly on your TV screen.

It supports resolutions up to 4K via formats such as HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, ensuring stunning visuals. The intuitive remote control, featuring a five-way D-pad and dedicated buttons for popular apps like YouTube and Netflix, enhances your control over the viewing experience.