Get a GIANT saving on the Google Chromecast ahead of Black Friday
The dinky Google Chromecast has dropped to its lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday
Looking to raise your streaming game ahead of Black Friday? We’ve spotted a deal on the latest Google Chromecast with Google TV that’s too good to miss. For just £23, you can grab this cutting-edge streaming device for a record low price and upgrade your entertainment setup with a seamless streaming device.
This Chromecast device introduced a game-changing feature: a dedicated remote control. No more scrambling for your phone or tablet – now you can navigate effortlessly with the included remote. The addition of Google TV as the user interface takes the experience to the next level, allowing you to browse and discover content directly on your TV screen.
It supports resolutions up to 4K via formats such as HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, ensuring stunning visuals. The intuitive remote control, featuring a five-way D-pad and dedicated buttons for popular apps like YouTube and Netflix, enhances your control over the viewing experience.
Despite some quirks, including the unusual placement of the microphone, the Chromecast with Google TV delivers on simplicity and functionality. Our original review highlights its effectiveness in voice search and overall user-friendly design and we awarded it four stars as a result.
Comparing streaming sticks, the Chromecast competes with the likes of Roku Streaming Stick+ and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K. While each has its merits, the Chromecast’s seamless integration with Google services and its impressive 4K HDR support make it a standout choice. And that was at its £60 RRP – now you can nab it for a third of that cost and down from its average price of £33.
Don’t miss out on this exceptional pre-Black Friday deal – act now to snag the Chromecast with Google TV at just £23! With its sleek design, powerful features, and the convenience of a remote, it’s a game-changer for your streaming setup.