Acer Predator X32FP review: Top of the food chain

Acer’s new X32 is a monitor that aspires to be all things to all users: a perfect display for HDR content, gaming, colour-critical work and general home/office use. It’s an IPS monitor with a mini-LED zonal backlight: the idea is that with full-array local dimming, or FALD, the X32 can offer OLED quality with IPS durability and versatility.

To add context: Before the partnership of IPS and mini-LED, if you wanted great HDR performance, you might have bought an OLED. However, they’re expensive, can suffer from burn-in and have lower refresh rates. A VA panel might deliver the contrast you’re after, but viewing angles suffer, as does responsiveness and colour reproduction. IPS panels, meanwhile, are more affordable than OLED and are good all-rounders but don’t offer the high contrast ratios you’d need for great HDR.

The panel tech used by the Predator X32FP is therefore a match made in heaven: you get an IPS display that can almost match an OLED panel’s motion fidelity and HDR performance, but it has better full-screen brightness levels and isn’t prone to burn-in.