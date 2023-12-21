BenQ DesignVue PD2706UA review: High-end accuracy at a low-end price

With the new DesignVue PD2706UA, BenQ is offering professional-grade kit at consumer price levels. This monitor delivers the visual quality that even the most demanding professional user will probably be pleased with, but it will only set you back £430, which is peanuts for a 27in 4K monitor.

It would still be peanuts if it were a pretty humdrum 4K monitor with no fancy features, but the PD2706UA is far from a workaday affair because it comes with an excellent stand, more I/O ports than you are ever likely to need and a handy remote control that is highly adaptable so you can set it up to do precisely what you want, when you want.

To cap it all, the IPS panel is very high quality, too, with broad colour gamut support and excellent colour accuracy. This may just be the best-value creative monitor that’s ever landed at Expert Reviews.