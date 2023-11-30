Philips 45B1U6900CH SuperWide review: Wider than a very wide thing

If you want to look at two or more desktop spaces at once, you have two options: buy two monitors and put them side-by-side, or buy one extra-wide monitor. Of course, the first option has some fairly obvious flaws, including that you’ll need two power supplies and, no matter how thin the bezels of the monitors you choose are, you will have to contend with an unsightly join where the two butt up against each other.

Far better to invest in something like the Philips 45B1U6900CH SuperWide, which, with its 32:9 aspect ratio, most certainly falls into the “extra wide” category – one of these can easily accommodate two 16:9 workspaces, or even three 10-and-a-bit:9 spaces, for when the multitasking manure really hits the fan.

Quality extra wides should also come with a good USB hub, ideally with a KVM (that’s keyboard, video, mouse) switch, so you can share the vast display acreage in front of you between your desktop and your laptop (or phone, assuming it supports a desktop mode) and still use the same peripherals.