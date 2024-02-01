Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 OLED review: The state of the ultrawide art

If you want an ultrawide 49in OLED gaming monitor, you have a choice between models from Asus ROG, Samsung, Philips Evnia and MSI. Picking the best should be straightforward until you notice that all four manufacturers use the same Samsung-made 5,120 x 1,440 QD-OLED panel.

We’ve already tested the 240Hz Samsung G95SC, and while the basic panel impressed mightily, the Tizen smart operating system and weird choice of ports didn’t.

Though we’ve not given the Asus ROG Swift PG49WCD a once over, it is rather let down by the 144Hz refresh rate. As for the MSI MPG 491CQP, well, despite being shown at CES in January 2023, it still isn’t actually on sale yet, and looks as though it’ll be a 144Hz affair like the Asus ROG Swift.

That leaves the Philips model in the form of the new 49M2C8900. Given how impressed we were by the 49M2C8900’s smaller 34in brother, the 34M2C8600, it’s not unreasonable to expect the Evnia ultrawide to blow the competition out of the water.

The new breed of ultrawide OLED monitors built around Samsung’s latest 49in quantum dot OLED 5,120 x 1,440 1800R panel are megalodons to other gaming monitors’ great whites. In size and performance, they’re in a league of their own.

Assuming you have the space and a GPU with the cojones to run AAA games at 5K resolution, monitors like the 49M2C8900 deliver HDR gaming of unparalleled quality.

They are also rather handy for watching movies, even if there is little genuine 32:9 content available. As for work – few things make multitasking easier than dividing up a 32:9 5,120 x 1,440 desktop into two 16:9 2,560 x 720 workspaces.