This Black Friday deal on a Gozney pizza oven is MOUTH-WATERING

Ease of use is a significant plus. The Roccbox is almost ready to go straight out of the box, with a pizza stone and retractable legs already fitted. The dual fuel system, featuring both a detachable gas and wood burner, adds versatility, allowing for both gas and wood-fired cooking​​.

The Roccbox isn’t just about functionality; its aesthetics are equally impressive. Available in grey and green, the matte silicone outer shell not only adds a unique look but also makes it safer to touch, reducing the risk of heat-related accidents​​. Despite its sturdy 20kg weight, the oven’s design emphasises portability, making it easy to move and set up for outdoor events​​.

In terms of cooking performance, the Roccbox excels, especially with gas. It originally started as a gas-only oven, and this heritage shows in its efficiency and the quality of the pizzas it produces. The gas burner offers ease in controlling the flame intensity, making it ideal for cooking a variety of dishes​​. However, if you prefer the authentic taste that wood-fired cooking brings, the Roccbox won’t disappoint, though it requires a bit more patience for heat-up​​.

The Gozney Roccbox’s design, ease of use, portability and versatile cooking options make it a valuable addition to any outdoor culinary setup. Its dual-fuel capability caters to different cooking preferences, and the array of included accessories enhances the overall experience​​.