This Gozney pizza oven Black Friday deal is INCREDIBLE
This Black Friday, you can pick up the four-star Gozney Dome pizza oven with a peel and cover for a lot less
This Black Friday brings a scorching deal for the Gozney Dome dual-fuel pizza oven bundle, now priced at £1,799, down from its usual £1,953. This offer includes not just the oven but also a placement peel and cover, making it a comprehensive package for the pizza enthusiast. Awarded four out of five stars by Expert Reviews in our original Gozney Dome review, the Dome is more than just a pizza oven; it’s a testament to culinary excellence and versatility. In fact, our reviewer called it the Rolls-Royce of pizza ovens.
The Gozney Dome really does stand out as a professional-grade, outdoor pizza oven. Its ability to cook pizzas up to 16 inches wide, along with a variety of other dishes using a cast iron skillet and additional accessories, makes it an attractive option for both hardcore pizza enthusiasts and beginners. The oven quickly reaches a scorching 500ºC, ensuring restaurant-style pizzas in as little as 60 seconds.
Designed with ease of use in mind, the Dome’s grand, domed structure arrives mostly pre-assembled. It features an “accessories port” for wood storage, a built-in digital thermometer, and two digital food temperature probes. The dual-fuel version includes a gas dial for flame adjustment and a hose for attaching an LPG tank.
The Dome’s build quality is exceptional, boasting a cream outer body with a ceramic-bonded coating to protect against water and UV damage, and a thick double-layer stone floor for heat retention. While not portable due to its 58kg weight, its size is surprisingly manageable, fitting comfortably on most outdoor kitchen tables and stands.
In summary, the Gozney Dome is a fast, reliable, and versatile oven that excels in both performance and aesthetics. Its ability to cook a wide range of dishes and the ease of setup and cleaning add to its allure. With the Black Friday deal, it’s an opportune moment to invest in this high-quality outdoor cooking solution.