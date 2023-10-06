Prime Day 2023 LIVE: The best early Amazon Big Deal Days discounts
Beat the crush with our up-the-minute coverage of Amazon's second Prime Day deals event of 2023
Prime Day is back. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is mere days away: the fun officially begins in the early hours on 10 October, wrapping up 48 hours later at midnight on 11 October.
Of course, that hasn’t stopped Amazon from launching a HUGE number of early Prime Day deals. You can already pick up most of its own-brand devices for bargain prices, from the latest Echo Dot (now just £22) to the Fire TV Stick (currently only £30).
We’re going to guide you through the early Prime Day deals with minute-by-minute coverage of the very best discounts as we find them right here on this live blog. If you don’t like what you see, don’t worry – we’ll be keeping this page up-to-date throughout the event, so be sure to check back in often.
The best early Prime Day deals – LIVE
[07/10 12:15] An UNMISSABLE Ring Video Doorbell discount
Pick up Ring’s second-gen Video Doorbell for £60, down from an average of £81. That’s the doorbell’s lowest-EVER price at Amazon!
The Ring Video Doorbell 2 earned a perfect five stars and a Best Buy award from us: as our full Ring Video Doorbell 2 review explains, this is another ridiculously good-value device from Amazon, one that’s easy to set up and capable of delivering remarkable image and audio quality for such a low price.
You’ve only got until 9am on 12 October to grab this one, so don’t delay!
[07/10 11:46] MAXIMUM savings on the Blink Mini
Amazon’s own-brand Blink security camera is a miniscule £18 right now, down from £30 (average £27).
That’s another NEW low price on one of our favourite Amazon devices – in our full Blink Mini review, we crowned it “the best budget security camera you can buy”, giving it five stars and a Best Buy award for its simplicity, flexibility and surprisingly good image quality. At under £20, this is an unmissable bargain.
[07/10 11:28] The Amazon Echo Dot 5th gen is now cheaper than ever
Get the latest Echo smart speaker for just £22, down from an average of £44 and a previous price of £55.
The 2022 Echo Dot was already our best value smart speaker – it picked up five stars and a Best Buy award in our full-length Echo Dot 5th gen review – and this HEFTY discount only makes us love it all the more. If you want Alexa’s smarts and a surprisingly big sound in a small, inexpensive package, don’t miss this deal.
[07/10 11:10] Welcome to the Expert Reviews early Prime Day live blog!
Amazon’s second Prime Day event is almost upon us, so let’s get into the mood with some top-notch early discounts.
Want to know more about this month’s Prime Day deals extravaganza? Check out our When is Prime Day? guide for all the latest information.