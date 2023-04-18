XGIMI Mogo 2 Pro review: One impressive portable projector

The XGIMI Mogo 2 Pro comes in as the new step-up model in the brand’s entry-level portable projector line, taking the spot previously occupied by the very likeable Mogo Pro+. And while it still doesn’t have the brightness levels of the higher-end Halo+, XGIMI has thrown just about everything else into making its new baby a must-have upgrade.

With a brighter LED light source, a new auto-focus and keystone correction system, enhanced colour performance and massively improved audio, the Mogo 2 Pro has the makings of a superb portable projector, but does it live up to its potential?

Buy now from XGIMI

XGIMI Mogo 2 Pro review: What do you get for the money?

Just over £500 buys you a compact portable DLP projector with a 1080p resolution, a 400 ISO lumens output and HDR support. Note that the ISO lumens standard is tighter than the ANSI lumens standard, so in theory, the Mogo 2 Pro should be brighter than some 400 ANSI lumens models. With a throw ratio of 1.2:1, you can get a 100in image from just 2.66m away or an 80in image from 2.13m without any digital zoom. What’s more, it incorporates a brand new 2x 8W stereo sound system and built-in Android TV streaming, giving you everything you need for mobile home cinema in one 160mm-high box.

It’s still a tiny unit; with a footprint of just 118 x 107mm it’s no larger than some Bluetooth speakers, and it weighs just under 1.1kg. While that makes it a little taller and heavier than the Mogo Pro+, it’s actually missing two features found on the older model. This time, there’s no built-in battery and you don’t get the handy flip-out stand to point it upwards.

However, there’s a tripod mount, which helps if you don’t have a table or shelf at around the right level, while the power supply is a 65W USB Type-C adaptor, meaning you can power it from a USB power bank with 65W power delivery output. The projector will default to its Eco mode when so powered (if you don’t disable the option), but give it a high-capacity, high-output power bank to work with and you’re good to go.

Connectivity is fairly basic, with just a single HDMI input, a USB Type-A port and a headphone socket. I actually used the latter for watching movies late at night, though there’s Bluetooth onboard for wireless headphones. XGIMI includes a slimline remote with a microphone for Google Assistant search and volume controls, along with dedicated buttons for settings and auto-focus/keystone correction.

READ NEXT: The best 4K HDR TVs for movie night

XGIMI Mogo 2 Pro review: What does it do well?

For one thing, it’s incredibly easy to set up. XGIMI’s SMART ISA 2 automatic focus and keystone correction tech means you can pretty much stick it on a flat surface, point it at the screen, and let it handle everything itself. Occasionally the focus is a little soft or one corner is slightly out of whack, but I’d say that 90% of the time SMART ISA 2 works exactly as intended.

In fact, you can set it up, then move the projector slightly, and it’ll reconfigure almost instantly to get the picture back in shape. On a projector that won’t be used in one permanent position, this stuff really matters, reducing any friction that might put you off getting your big screen out.

For another, the Android TV implementation is good enough that you can actually use the Mogo 2 Pro without another source. It’s a stock implementation based on Android 11, complete with the Google Assistant and the Google Play Store, and the only grumble I have is that some key apps are missing, including Now TV, Netflix and Disney+. XGIMI bundles in a leaflet explaining a workaround for Netflix, while I’ve been told Disney+ should be available on retail units. However, the Netflix app installed is basically a sideloaded version without the full list of streams available as with the current Android app.

Crucially, this is a portable projector that delivers an impressive viewing experience. Movies and shows look crisp and detailed, with an enjoyable, natural colour balance on both the Cinema and Vivid settings. Colours are also richer and smoother in their shades and gradations than you’ll see on many budget projectors. XGIMI claims HDR support, and while that’s pushing it on a projector with a sub 500 lumens brightness level, the image does look stronger and more vibrant with HDR turned on than off. What’s more, XGIMI claims 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. We only hit 79% in our tests, but that’s still closer to what we’d expect from a higher-spec home cinema projector than an LED-powered portable model. For instance, Epson’s excellent CO-FH02 can only reproduce 65% of DCI-P3.

The sound, meanwhile, is the best I’ve heard from a projector this small. Sure, there’s no getting away from the fact that you’re not working with a full surround system, and it helps if the projector is in front of you or behind you rather than off to one side. Get the positioning right, however, and the audio is powerful, weighty, clear and immersive, coping well with music and subtle textures as well as the big booms and bangs of action movies.

As a result of all this audio-visual goodness, I spent more time than I intended watching shows and movies on the Mogo 2 Pro, including a good chunk of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, all of the Korean hitman action flick, The Killer, and the first half of John Wick 3: Parabellum, not to mention a range of live-action and animated shows on Disney+ through a Roku 4K Streaming Stick. Where there’s plenty of light and colour, the Mogo 2 Pro’s picture can look fantastic. You don’t get the brightness or pin-sharp clarity you can get on the Halo+, but in other respects, it’s not too far behind.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that XGIMI has added one useful safety feature: an automatic cut-out that kicks in if it detects an object - specifically a person - entering the frame. This is a sensible safeguard, particularly useful if you have pets or kids that might be tempted to look straight into the lens.

READ NEXT: Our pick of the top cheap projectors on the market

XGIMI Mogo 2 Pro review: What could it do better?

If the Mogo 2 Pro has an Achilles’ heel, it’s brightness. Though it’s brighter than the Mogo Pro+, it still struggles to articulate dark or dimly-lit scenes, or if you have anything much in the way of ambient light in the room. Switching to the Bright setting helps a little, but it also raises the black level, so you don’t actually gain much in the way of contrast. I made it through watching last year’s Viking epic, The Northman, on the Mogo 2 Pro, but there were several scenes at night or in torchlight where I could barely see what was going on. But then I switched to Star Wars: Visions or the opening scenes of John Wick 3, and the smile was back on my face in minutes.

To get the brightest image, I’d recommend using the projector with a shorter throw and a smaller image size. 100 inches is about as far as I’d push most portable projectors, and 80 inches is closer to the sweet spot for this one.

Buy now from XGIMI

XGIMI Mogo 2 Pro review: Should you buy one?

Looking for a portable projector with a budget of around £500? You’re not going to find anything much better than the Mogo 2 Pro. Less portable budget projectors like the Epson CO-FH02 or Yaber Ace K1 will give you a brighter image with more contrast, but the Mogo 2 Pro’s picture performance holds up well elsewhere, and its audio is superior.

Only by moving up to the Halo+ are you going to find a noticeable improvement, and that’s going to cost you an extra £200. If that’s too much damage for your wallet, the Mogo 2 Pro is the next best thing.