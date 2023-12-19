Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air review: A mid-sized portable projector that packs some extra punch

Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air review: What does it do well?

As with the Capsule 3 and the Mars 3 before it, setting up the Mars 3 Air is a breeze. You can run through the automated setup with your smartphone via the Google Home app or enter your Wi-Fi settings and Google account credentials manually, and either way it’s hassle-free.

Most of your core streaming apps, including Netflix, will be installed and ready at launch, but any that aren’t included can be added from the Google Play Store once you’re up and running. After years of running weird Android TV forks, projectors are finally getting streaming together, and right now Google TV is arguably the best software out there. You can access all the major UK streaming services, and the UI feels slick, fast and intuitive.

Configuring the picture won’t give you any headaches, either. Just point the Mars 3 Air at a wall or screen, click a button on the remote and it will beam a test picture at your chosen surface and adjust the focus and geometry for you. You’re then free to fine-tune the image to your heart’s content. Most of the time this is unnecessary but occasionally it missed focus and I had to tweak it manually to get it looking sharp.

As for image quality, the Mars 3 Air sits just where you might expect it to: somewhere between the Capsule 3 and the standard Mars 3. Given the Capsule 3 was pretty good to begin with, that’s not a bad place to be. With 400 ANSI Lumens to work with, you have to be realistic about the levels of contrast. Black is never going to look as inky as it does on an OLED TV or monitor, and you can’t expect the clarity or brightness of a more expensive laser projector. However, pictures do look sharp and detailed and colours look rich but natural, both in the Standard and Cinema picture modes. As long as you can watch in a darkened room, you’re going to get a very watchable image.

In testing, the Mars 3 Air’s colour reproduction isn’t quite as good as the Capsule 3’s. It covers 89.3% of the sRGB gamut and 72.3% of DCI-P3, against 91.4% and 74.8% from the smaller unit. All the same, these are fantastic figures for a portable projector at this price point. And given the Mars 3 Air goes noticeably brighter, it has the edge on overall picture quality, putting it close to the current king of portable projectors in this class, the XGIMI Mogo 2 Pro. The Mars 3 is better still, but it’s also nearly twice the price.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Mars 3 Air’s 1.2:1 throw ratio means you don’t need huge amounts of space to use it effectively. Sit it 2.12 metres away from your screen and you’ll get a sizeable 80in image, while 2.66m will boost that to a huge 100in. The brightness settings make that a more sensible maximum screen size than the specified 150in.

The Anker Mars 3 Air’s audio is pretty good, too, and it makes the most of its 8W stereo drivers. The output is a little clearer than the Capsule 3 with more subtlety and less thump at the low end, and you can push it up to higher volumes before it starts to sound boxy. What’s more, the stereo speakers give you a more immersive soundstage when you’re watching movies, even if it’s not going to replicate what you’d get from a soundbar or proper hi-fi setup. For ad-hoc movie nights or parties, you’re not going to need anything more.

Most surprisingly, Anker seems to have underestimated the lifespan of the built-in battery. Fully charged, the Anker Mars 3 Air made it through all 2hrs 49mins of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, then processed to push through the first 30 minutes of The Desolation of Smaug. That’s close to an hour longer than the quoted 2hrs 30mins.