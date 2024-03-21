BenQ X500i review: A short-throw 4K projector with gamers in its sights

The projector itself is of the 4K HDR variety and based on BenQ’s 4LED technology, adding an extra ‘pump’ LED light source over the usual three red, green and blue LEDs to boost the overall brightness and help project a wider gamut of colours. BenQ claims it can reproduce 84% of the DCI-P3 colour space. It also features BenQ’s HDR Pro technology for enhanced highlights and shadow detail, a low 4.16ms input lag in its three Game modes, plus spatial audio tech from MAXXAudio to give you accurately positioned, 3D sound if you’re using the internal CinematicSound speaker system.

The four 4LED light sources are designed to last for at least 30,000 hours and can pump out a healthy 2200 ANSI lumens of brightness. Meanwhile, the ultra-short throw ratio of 0.69-0.83:1 and a 1.2x optical zoom ensure that you can get a 100in image from 1.67m away or 150in from 2.29m. Two HDMI 2.0b ports are available for connecting your PC or console source. There’s also a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort support for desktop PC input, along with SP-DIF and 3.5mm audio outputs. BenQ bundles in a proper Google-licensed Android TV streaming stick, which sits inside a compartment at the rear, if you would rather use that to access content.

For many projectors I’ve tested recently, onboard streaming has necessitated having two remote controls; one for the projector and one for Google TV or Android TV. Not so with the X500i, where the projector remote pairs with the streaming stick during setup and from there on it handles everything. It’s a great remote too, with backlighting that kicks in when you press a button to make sure you can see what you’re doing in the dark.

