XGIMI Horizon Ultra review: The fantastic 4K projector that merges laser with LED

XGIMI has also done another great job of removing friction from the setup and configuration. The Horizon Ultra effectively sets its own screen size, focus and distortion correction during the initial setup, and will do so again if you press the focus button or move the projector while it’s switched on. There’s an optical zoom to increase or decrease the image size without impacting image quality, and with a 1.2 to 1.5:1 throw ratio you don’t need a cavernous space to get a good sized picture. You’ll still need around 3m to get a 100in picture, which might be tricky in some living rooms but you can generate an 80in display from 2.43m.

Setting up the built-in streamer isn’t any more challenging. You can copy across your Google account, Wi-Fi settings and Android apps from an existing device or add credentials manually if you’d prefer. Any other apps – with a few notable exceptions – can be installed directly from the Google Play store. I had it up and running with Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Disney+ within twenty minutes of plugging it in and I barely had to think about tweaking angles or adjusting settings during or after that process.