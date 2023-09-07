Yaber K2s review: A budget projector bargain that falls short on colour

What’s more, the built-in streaming stick doesn’t put a foot wrong. It’s based on a stock version of Android TV 10 and supports most of the major streaming apps, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, itvX, My5 and Netflix, although not Channel 4, BBC iPlayer or Now TV. And when I say Netflix, I don’t mean some ghastly fork of the app that no longer functions properly or needs you to use the remote’s D-pad as a mouse; it’s the same Netflix app you’ll have experienced on other streaming sticks or smart TVs. All the apps worked flawlessly through the duration of testing, with no crashes or delays while content loads. This isn’t something you can take for granted.

Crucially, when it comes to picture quality, the K2s gets many things right. The image is slightly brighter than on the Ace K1, and there’s an impressive amount of detail on display, especially when watching 1080p or 4K content, which the K2s downscales to the native resolution.

And while I normally take the Dolby Audio branding with a pinch of salt on budget projectors, the sound here is surprisingly good. It’s rich, powerful and clear where it counts, and while you couldn’t call it fully immersive, the speakers do a respectable job of steering effects and dialogue left and right. I happily spent a few hours over several evenings watching movies and Netflix or Disney+ shows on the K2s without reaching for a soundbar and, if you want private listening, you can plug in headphones or connect a Bluetooth set.

The additional features are a bit of a mixed bag. The K2s supports Amazon Alexa, but there’s no built-in mic or voice recognition so you’re reliant on your own smart speaker. Still, it’s useful to be able to turn up the volume or switch source without reaching for the remote. Meanwhile, the NFC screencast enables you to share content from your phone at a tap but only once you’ve installed the required EShare app. This allows you to cast the screen or share content from the comfort of your sofa. It’s a feature but kind of superfluous.

It’s worth mentioning that the K2s is pretty quiet by budget projector standards, putting out around 37dB in normal mode and dropping by a few decibels more in “silent” mode, although you can hear the fan spinning up to cool things down from time to time.