This pre-Black Friday deal on a robot vacuum is RIDICULOUSLY good
Make the robot do the chores with this pre-Black Friday bargain from Amazon
The pre-Black Friday deals keep mounting up and this time it’s the turn of the Ecovacs Deebot N10 robot vacuum cleaner. The price has been slashed to £259 from its usual £399 – an absolute steal for a robot vacuum cleaner.
Although some robot vacuum cleaners cost nearer £1,000, we were quietly impressed with the Ecovacs Deebot N10 in our review, awarding it four stars out of five for its solid performance and impressive value for money. At its new price of £259, though, it’s a solid five star bargain.
The Deebot N10 impresses with its ease of use and setup, which allows seamless operation and monitoring from your smartphone. Users can easily schedule cleaning, set no-go zones, and track the vacuum’s progress, making for a hassle-free user experience. It also excels in navigation, showcasing an impressive ability to find its way around the home, and its smart mapping technology ensures it cleans efficiently without missing spots or repeatedly vacuuming the same area.
In our tests, the Deebot N10 handled a variety of surfaces, picking up dust, pet hair, and debris with ease. While it may not be the premier choice for mopping hard floors – unsurprisingly, pricier models do a better job – it’s very good at maintaining clean floors with minimal effort. It also handles homes with multiple storeys effectively, even if you do have to carry it up and down stairs yourself.
If you’re tempted by the prospect of a robot vacuum cleaner, this pre-Black Friday deal on the Ecovacs Deebot N10 is too good to pass up – it’s a fantastically capable robot vacuum for a very sensible price.