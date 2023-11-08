This pre-Black Friday deal on a robot vacuum is RIDICULOUSLY good

The Deebot N10 impresses with its ease of use and setup, which allows seamless operation and monitoring from your smartphone. Users can easily schedule cleaning, set no-go zones, and track the vacuum’s progress, making for a hassle-free user experience. It also excels in navigation, showcasing an impressive ability to find its way around the home, and its smart mapping technology ensures it cleans efficiently without missing spots or repeatedly vacuuming the same area.

In our tests, the Deebot N10 handled a variety of surfaces, picking up dust, pet hair, and debris with ease. While it may not be the premier choice for mopping hard floors – unsurprisingly, pricier models do a better job – it’s very good at maintaining clean floors with minimal effort. It also handles homes with multiple storeys effectively, even if you do have to carry it up and down stairs yourself.