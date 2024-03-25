Samsung HW-Q930C review: A superb step-down soundbar

The subwoofer’s contribution to a movie soundtrack is even more effective than that of the surprisingly punchy and powerful rears. Its 8in driver manages to hit some fearsome depths without sounding chuffy or bottoming out. Its sound is propelled out well enough to ensure that it rolls all around your room rather than sounding trapped near the speaker, while its large driver is nimble enough to deliver punchy beats just as well as it handles long rumbles.

Thankfully, the main soundbar doesn’t let the side down. It’s powerful enough to provide a strong heart to even the most rowdy of action movie soundtracks, and can get seriously loud without starting to crackle or compress. It projects sound in every direction with confidence and vigour and even reproduces very shrill treble sounds without them sounding harsh or thin. At the other end of the spectrum, it can get low enough to tie up nicely with the rumbles coming out of the subwoofer.

The up-firing drivers in the rear and front speakers place effects convincingly and, provided you don’t have a vaulted or unusually high ceiling, there’s even a sense of these overhead effects from the front and back speakers meeting overhead.

Transitions of sounds across and through the 360-degree soundstage are handled convincingly, and dialogue remains clear and reasonably contextualised even when it has to compete with serious pressure from the rest of the mix.