Samsung S95C (QE65S95C) review: Don’t miss a Black Friday bargain on the jewel in Samsung’s QD-OLED crown

Searching for content and finding recommendations is simple, while Samsung’s TV Plus offers an expanded channel lineup, allowing you to access a wealth of content for free. The Smart Hub automatically detects and connects smart devices in a single location, while the HDMI ports will detect and set up any newly connected devices.

Whatever your preference when it comes to video streamers, the S95C has you covered with Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Now, Rakuten, YouTube and all the UK catch-up services. All these apps offer 4K, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos where appropriate.

Samsung’s SmartThings app makes setup simple and provides a degree of control. The brand’s Bixby smart assistant is built in, but the S95C also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can even access Siri thanks to support for Apple’s AirPlay 2, if that’s your jam.

Smart Calibration Pro is a feature that enables you to calibrate any supporting Samsung TV with a smartphone (iOS or Android). Just run the app, which connects to the TV over Wi-Fi, hold the phone camera over the test patterns and follow the instructions – the software does the rest. It’s surprisingly effective, even using the faster Basic calibration, but probably unnecessary if our review sample is representative of the image accuracy of S95C retail units.

Samsung S95C OLED review: Image quality

As with all of the brand’s TVs, the Samsung S95C ships in Eco mode, which is designed to reduce energy consumption and delivers an image with bluer whites, manipulated contrast and more saturated colours – all a far cry from the industry standards for video distribution.

Selecting the Filmmaker mode immediately addresses these issues, and the resulting images are incredibly accurate. Out of the box, the greyscale measures an average Delta E (error) of 0.3, colours have an average error of 1.34, and the gamma tracks around the target of 2.4.

These measurements are exceptional, and can’t really be improved in any noticeable way through calibration. The resulting SDR images are awesome, with deep blacks, well-defined shadow delineation, precisely rendered details, and deeply saturated but natural-looking colours.