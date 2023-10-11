This is the best Prime Day video doorbell deal, according to our expert

As Amazon’s Prime Day continues, our favourite video doorbell has dropped in price to become a better buy than ever. The TP-Link Tapo D230S1 normally costs £150 on Amazon, but it’s now down to just £90 – a new all-time now price.

In our five-star review of the TP-Link Tapo D230S1, we awarded the smart security doorbell a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award. “It would still be my pick for best doorbell at £150,” says reviewer Jonathan Bray. The Tapo was discounted to £100 during September, but today’s £90 deal makes this gem of a doorbell an absolute bargain.

As with many Prime Day deals, this one is available only to Amazon Prime members. To avoid missing out, sign up with Prime now – you can always cancel before your free trial is over.

What is it about the TP-Link Tapo that made our reviewer so happy, and makes this price such a good deal?

“There’s very little this doorbell gets wrong,” says Jonathan. “Great responsiveness, loud chime with local storage options, colour night vision, good image quality and smart features that work.”

Our full review of the TP-Link Tapo D230S1 admits that it isn’t the sleekest of video doorbells, but it’s reasonably priced even at full price. Unlike many video doorbells, it can be used without a subscription. Once you buy it, you’ve finished paying.

Despite the reasonable price, TP-Link includes everything you could possibly need in the box. Along with the doorbell unit itself, you get a plug-in chime and all the screws, wall plugs and sticky pads you’ll need to mount it on your door frame.

Video and audio quality are great. The camera captures video up to 2K at 15fps with a wide 160-degree view, and you can capture night-time video in colour (with LED) or black and white (without LED). The two-way audio lets you talk to visitors in real time, and you can choose your ringtone for the chime.

Installation is fairly straightforward, and we run through the process in our full review.

This Prime Day deal makes the TP-Link Tapo an outstanding buy, so catch it while you can. Be quick – the special price vanishes at midnight tonight.

