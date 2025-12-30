To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

The Dusk Supreme Goose Down mattress topper is thick and lavish, adding a plush feel to any mattress. Separated into two parts, the top is filled with down with feathers underneath, and gives you that feeling of sleeping on a luxury hotel bed. But, while it does add cosiness, it might not be the best option for hot sleepers.

With prices starting at £90 for a single, the Dusk topper is on a similar price scale to one of our top rated mattress toppers: the Dorma Full Forever, but it’s also considerably cheaper than many memory foam and hybrid options. Is it worth investing in? I slept on the topper to find out more…

Dusk Supreme Goose Down mattress topper: What do you get for the money?

The Dusk topper arrives neatly packed into a carrying case, so you have the option to pack it away when you’re not using it. Do be warned: this is a weighty topper, and I was actually quite surprised by how heavy it was. At 5cm deep, this isn’t the deepest topper I’ve tested, but its design gives the impression that it’s thicker than it actually is.

As I mentioned above, the topper is made up of two layers, similar to the Dreams Dream Team Ultimate Washable topper. These two layers clip together, with a baffle wall construction that Dusk says is designed to help keep the filling evenly distributed. The topper is finished with a cotton percale cover that’s soft to the touch. The top layer contains 70% goose down, while the bottom layer is filled completely with feathers – this filling meets the Responsible Down Standard (RDS), a certification that aims to ensure geese and ducks are treated more humanely in the textile industry.

At full price, the Dusk starts at £90 for a single, rising to £100 for a double, £110 for a king and £120 for a super king. While down can be expensive, this is still cheaper than a lot of memory foam toppers we’ve reviewed, such as the REM-Fit Halo (£219 in a king size), the Origin Contour (£151) and the Panda Bamboo Mattress Topper (£160). It’s also less than half the price of our current favourite goose down mattress topper, the Scooms Hungarian Goose Feather & Down topper, which will cost you £260 for a double and £290 for a king. What’s more, there’s a good chance you can get it for less than its full price and, in my experience, Dusk’s products are almost always on sale: you can often get 10-20% off RRP and I’d recommend looking around major sales events (such as Black Friday) for the best prices.

You can return an unopened topper for up to 30 days after you receive it, but you don’t get a sleep trial period to try it out – a perk that is regularly offered by its bed-in-a-box rivals.

What did we like?

On unpacking the Dusk topper, I immediately got a good impression from the cotton cover, which feels high quality. It’s soft to the touch and also gives the whole product a neat finish. Once I’d unfolded it and attached the straps (I love good elasticated straps on a topper, as they help to keep it firmly in place) the topper gave my mattress a real five-star feel. It really does look luxurious and definitely gives off that hotel vibe, but make sure you get it the right way up, as you want the softer 70% down filled layer at the top.

Speaking of softness, it was immediately apparent on lying on the topper that this is designed to add comfort to your bed rather than support. Don’t buy this topper if you’re expecting added back support, for example. But if you’re sleeping on a mattress that’s a touch too firm, the Dusk topper is going to add a cosy layer of comforting plushness. I also think this topper is a great fit for side sleepers as it will add some much-needed cushioning and contouring around the pressure points. I could feel the feathers while lying down, but I’m a bit of a ‘Princess and the Pea’ character when it comes to bedding, so I’d take this with a pinch of salt. My husband, on the other hand, couldn’t feel a thing except the soft comforting down, and I’d argue that most people will agree with him.

If you’re averse to the sensation of lying on a memory foam topper and you’re just looking for the comfort factor, the Dusk topper is an excellent choice. I didn’t feel there was quite as much lumbar support as offered by the Dorma topper I reviewed previously. However, unless they suffer with aches and pains, I would still recommend it to back sleepers. Because the topper is so thick, it also did a great job of absorbing motion transfer, which I appreciated as my husband has a habit of turning over in his sleep like a walrus trying to beach itself. I couldn’t feel him moving at all and even the foster cat didn’t storm off in a huff – a good result all round.

How can it be improved?

There’s a lot to love about the Dusk topper, but if you’re a hot sleeper, you might find it too thick and warm. Regular readers of my reviews will know that my husband is the hot sleeper of the pair of us, and he did find the topper too warm when we tested it during fairly mild weather. That said, I think this topper would be a winner on really cold winter nights as it’s just so cosy. As the natural reptile of the family, I found it perfectly comfortable.

The topper was ever so slightly smaller than my mattress, which could prove annoying, although I found that the anchor straps meant that this wasn’t noticeable when sleeping on it. It’s also a bit of a bore that it needs fluffing up fairly regularly to keep its shape. And, if you suffer from allergies, it’s worth noting that this topper uses natural materials that aren’t particularly hypoallergenic. Lastly, I do wish the topper was machine washable rather than dry clean only. It’s not a deal breaker and, considering the premium fillings, not surprising either, but it’s worth noting.

Should you buy the Dusk Supreme Goose Down mattress topper?

If you want to add plenty of comfort and a touch of luxury to your bed, the Dusk topper is an absolute steal. It’s reasonably priced (particularly compared to its memory foam rivals) and provides luxuriously soft comfort. If you’re looking for extra support, this probably isn’t the best choice – but if you want to soften up a mattress that’s a little on the firm side and add some contouring around pressure points, the Dusk Supreme Goose Down mattress topper is a great fit.

I wouldn’t recommend it to really hot sleepers, but it’s incredibly cosy in winter and will probably suit most people who aren’t prone to overheating at night. If you are a hot sleeper, perhaps consider the REM-Fit Halo, a surprisingly cool foam topper.