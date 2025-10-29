To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

1 / 9

Our rating Reviewed price £125 (king size)

Pros Breathable

Breathable Comes apart for easy machine washing

Comes apart for easy machine washing Plush and comforting feel Cons Topper sizes are slightly smaller than the mattress

Topper sizes are slightly smaller than the mattress Slopes a little at the edges

Dreams’ newest topper is a plush and breathable offering with plenty of cushioning that also comes apart for easy machine washing. This is something that you can’t do with many of the best mattress toppers. Of course, it’s not a unique perk, but many of the non-foam options we’ve reviewed don’t have separate washable covers, but are spot clean only instead.



Mattress toppers are generally a cheaper alternative to altering the feel of your existing mattress, rather than having to invest in a new one. Of course, they can’t revive a mattress that’s saggy and full of lumps – if that sounds familiar, then you’ll be better off buying one of the best mattresses instead. But with prices starting at £95 for a single, the Dreams topper is a far cheaper option if you just want to add some cushioning and softness. But how does it measure up overall? Let’s find out…

Dreams Dream Team Ultimate Washable mattress topper: What do you get for the money?

The Dream Team Washable mattress topper is made from polyester, with a “Smartfil” fibre filling and a top layer that can be removed and machine washed at 40°C, as well as tumble dried. Dreams describes the layers as a supportive base and a plush, comforting top and, when you unzip the topper, you can clearly see the soft fillings that give the topper its cushioning. These are designed to keep their shape and stay in place and, according to Dreams, are made from recycled materials. The topper is also hypoallergenic. Finally, straps on the four corners allow you to attach the topper to any mattress up to 32cm high.

3 / 9

At £125 for a king size topper, this is a slightly more expensive option than similar toppers, with the recently reviewed Dorma Full Forever topper coming in at £90 in the same size and the Marks & Spencer Comfortably Cool topper at £89. As with most fibre filled options, it’s cheaper than memory foam toppers such as the REM-Fit Halo (£219), the Origin Contour (£151) and the Panda Bamboo Mattress Topper (£160).

What did we like?

The Dreams topper wins points for its cushioning feel, which I found extremely comfortable for side sleeping in particular. As a lightweight sleeper, I find that some mattresses can be a bit unyielding around the pressure points of the shoulders, hips and knees when sleeping on my side. But I found that the plush softness of the Ultimate Washable Topper really helped to ease pressure in these areas. The Dreams topper is also more cushioned than the Silentnight Airmax mattress topper – although given that the Airmax is very much a budget option at £45 for a king size, I’m not surprised by this.

4 / 9

Despite this cushioning, I didn’t feel that the topper made any compromises on support. When lying on my back, I still felt supported in the lumbar region. However, my husband, who is of an average weight, did notice a little more sinkage when lying on his back, although he still found the topper comfortable. This said, I’d certainly recommend it to side and back sleepers. It’s also a good choice for restless sleepers and their partners as the cushioning helps to isolate motion and the anchor straps keep the topper from shifting around during the night.

6 / 9

My husband is the hot sleeper out of the pair of us, and he found the Dreams topper nicely breathable, which was impressive considering it’s made from polyester. I got the impression that the zipped design that split the topper into two halves helped here, as it means that there isn’t just one big wedge of polyester inside. On that note, I absolutely loved the fact you can just unzip the top and chuck it in the washing machine. So many mattress toppers are spot clean only, so it’s a joy to have one that’s incredibly easy to keep clean. I’d still recommend a mattress protector though, to keep any stains or spills to a minimum.

How can it be improved?

It shouldn’t be enough of an issue to disturb anyone sleeping on it, but there is a slight size difference between the topper and mattress – in our case, at least, the double-size topper was a fraction shorter than our mattress. While this didn’t impact comfort, it did mean that the anchor straps were stretched fractionally more than they would have been with a slightly better fitting topper.

7 / 9

The topper also slopes a little at its edges. Again, this isn’t totally unexpected with a softer design, but this sloping was more pronounced than with the Dorma topper I’d tested just before it. If you like to sit or lie at the very edge of the bed, you might notice this. Lastly, those of a heavier weight may not get on with the topper, as it’s likely to be too soft to support their body weight.

Should you buy the Dreams Dream Team Ultimate Washable topper?

The Dreams Dream Team Ultimate Washable mattress topper is comfortable, breathable and, best of all, washable. This makes it the ideal fit for children who are prone to messes, along with guest rooms where you’ll want to keep the bedding freshly washed after different people have been to stay. I do think the washable aspect is a huge selling point for this topper, particularly when you consider how many mattress toppers are spot clean only.

9 / 9

Beyond the washability, it also provides nice cushioning comfort – particularly to lighter side sleepers who will find their pressure points nicely supported and cossetted. It isn’t the cheapest of fibre toppers by any means, but it won’t break the bank and is more affordable than many memory foam alternatives.