The best ways to dress a bed for summer: Stay cool in more ways than one

When we’re finally blessed with hot, dry summer days, it can be cause to celebrate. At last we can host daytime barbecues and lounge in the garden without fear of being frozen or rained on. But as the sun sets, so does our enthusiasm for the heat. Increased levels of humidity can often make sleep unbearable, especially in our heavily insulated homes.

However, there are some easy steps you can take to ensure that you get the best possible night’s sleep, by dressing your bed appropriately for the summer. Read on to find out how you can keep your cool in the hot and sweaty nights ahead with the best duvet, pillows, bedding and tech for the job.

1. Switch to a lightweight duvet

As summer approaches, it’s best to swap a heavier duvet for a lighter alternative. This will avoid a sticky and uncomfortable night’s sleep.

“A duvet between 2.5 and 7 tog is generally considered a ‘summer duvet’. But in the height of summer, I would recommend opting for a duvet of 4.5 tog or less,” advises Jonathan Warren, bedding expert and director of Time4Sleep.

If you’re struggling to store your winter duvet in the summer, Jonathan suggests vacuum-packing it so it takes up less space. Storage solutions, like an ottoman bed, also offer a handy place to store your chunkier duvet out of sight until the winter.

If you prefer using the same duvet year-round, an all-season duvet offers the flexibility to easily adapt your sleep environment to changing temperatures by simply unpopping one of the layers. They’re often made up of a 4.5 tog – perfect for summer – and a 9 tog for cooler weather.

2. Consider what your duvet is made of

It’s not necessarily enough to simply switch to a lighter tog duvet. The materials your duvet is made of will also play a large part in how effective it is at keeping you cool.

Chris Tattersall, owner of Woolroom, suggests you look for naturally breathable duvet fillings over synthetic duvets, which tend to trap heat and moisture. “Wool duvets are breathable and moisture managing, helping to regulate your temperature and keep you cool and dry all night long,” says Tattersall. According to Jonathan Attwood, co-founder at Scooms, goose down duvets also offer up to four times better air circulation than synthetic duvets.

“Confusingly, many duvet makers on the high street will refer to their products as down-filled. It’s the case even if there’s only a tiny percentage of down,” explains Nils Stene, CEO of Norvegr. “If you want a super light, lofty, temperature-regulating, cloud-like product, the down-to-feather ratio needs to be high. Our duvets are unbelievably light because of the quality of the down and high fill power (800+), making them perfect for summer.”

However, if you do prefer a synthetic duvet, or are prone to allergies, a microfibre filling that mimics down will offer a more lightweight feel.Unlike duvets filled with hollow fibres, which tend to trap in heat. Those with cooling technology, such as Simba’s range of duvets, are also worth considering for next-level comfort.

When it comes to the cover itself, a 100% cotton duvet casing is generally considered best by the experts. You’ll find it both temperature regulating and able to wick away moisture with ease, whereas a synthetic cover may retain more heat.

3. Rely solely on sheets

“On summer’s hottest nights when you’re struggling to sleep, I’d advise removing any insulating fibres and sleeping with just bed sheets instead,” says Tattersall. “Always opt for organic cotton or a linen blend. These are natural fibres that will work in harmony with your body’s heat.”

Tattersall also points out that your body’s core temperature drops as you sleep. So while removing the duvet may allow you to drift off easier, sheets alone may not be enough to keep you comfortable all night, which can disrupt your sleep.

“I’d always recommend considering a natural fibre duvet in a light thickness on standby. This will regulate your body’s temperature, keeping you cool when it’s hot,” he adds.

4. Rotate your pillows

As summer approaches, it may also be time to switch out your pillows for a cooler alternative. “Synthetic pillows will only cause you to overheat as you sleep as they hold onto the heat from your body,” explains Georgia Metcalfe, founder of French Bedroom.

The easiest way to prevent your pillows from overheating, according to Metcalfe, is to opt for designs that are full of natural, breathable materials instead – much like with duvets. Again, wool-filled pillows or combination wool and down pillows are great choices. That’s because they are extremely breathable and provide excellent air circulation. Although, according to Warren they’re best suited to sleepers looking for softer and fluffier pillows.

“While memory foam pillows are renowned for their ability to contour to the shape of your head and neck to provide support, they can trap heat,” adds Warren. “Try to look for ones that are infused with cooling gel for summer.”

5. Change your sheets

If you’re prone to getting hot under the covers, it’s important to avoid nylon or synthetic sheets. “Moisture from perspiration has to go somewhere, and these materials can leave you feeling uncomfortable and your bedding feeling damp and heavy,” says Tattersall.

“Natural bedding is the way forward if you’re looking for a quick way to sleep cooler at night,” says Aimee Rayner, customer service specialist at Happy Beds. “Whether you choose cotton, linen, bamboo, or silk, all these natural materials have temperature-regulating properties. Each offers varying levels of breathability to help keep you comfortable at night.”

Cotton or linen bed sheets are a great summer option. These natural fibres ‘breathe’ by wicking the moisture away from your body and releasing it into the air. Cotton is able to absorb up to 10% of its weight in moisture, while linen can absorb up to 20% of its own weight in moisture before feeling damp.

Note Thread count makes a difference However, it’s worth paying attention to the thread count of cotton and weight of the linen bedding. If it’s too high, it can feel hot and heavy. “We’ve been taught that the higher the thread count the better the bedding, but a high thread count actually makes the material less breathable and restricts air flow,” says Stene. “I always recommend choosing high-quality bedding made from all natural materials, but with a lower thread count. A percale weave, which is smooth, crisp and the most breathable weave, is also ideal for summer.” Tattersall agrees, recommending a maximum thread count of 200 for cotton sheets to keep the heat at bay. A weightier linen may also be too much, so it’s better to stick to around 160gsm for linen bedding.

“Lastly, lighter coloured bed sheets, like white and cream, will reflect heat better than darker colours,” adds Warren. “Bright patterns and floral designs can also add a touch of summer to your bedroom.”

6. Consider a cooling topper

If your mattress is made from a material that’s prone to heating up, you may want to temper it with a cooling topper for the summer months. Memory foam toppers, for example, are denser, meaning there’s less airflow and the heat generated by your body gets trapped, so are best avoided.

“A cooling mattress topper can help to prevent overheating and better regulate your body temperature while sleeping,” says Warren. “Look for a topper that adds both comfort and a breathable layer between your body and the mattress. Cotton and down mattress toppers are light and airy with moisture-wicking properties. Wool is naturally temperature regulating, absorbing moisture without feeling damp for a good night’s sleep.”

7. Look at layering

“Layering is key to dressing your bed properly for summer,” says Tattersall. “I would recommend starting with breathable sheets, followed by a natural mattress topper and a lightweight natural duvet. As long as natural fibres, such as wool, cotton and linen are used throughout your bedding, I promise you will have a restful and restorative sleep even as the weather warms up.”

Other things you can try

Still feeling the heat? Attwood advises actually cooling your bedding to take the temperature down a notch. “If your bedroom is really hot, then try sticking your pillowcases or sheets in a freezer bag and popping them in the fridge for a couple of hours before you go to bed,” he says. Alternatively, filling a hot water bottle with cold water and keeping it in the fridge or freezer until you get into bed will also add a cooling touch.

Essential oils such as lavender can also really help to aid sleep, even during the warmer weather, according to Attwood. “Put a couple of lavender oil drops on your pillow or light a lavender scented candle to provide a soothing scent as you drift off.”

“Lastly, remember to stay on top of your cleaning during hotter periods,” says Warren. “We will sweat more during the warm nights, so to prevent your bed clothes from becoming dirty, ensure you continue to wash your bed sheets on a weekly basis to maintain good hygiene.”