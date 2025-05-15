How to sleep fast: Our expert tips

Are you struggling to drift off easily come bedtime? We asked the experts to reveal their top tips for how to get to sleep fast

So you’ve finally made it to bed, ready to hit the pillow for 40 winks, but you just can’t sleep. Sound familiar? If this is a common occurrence for you, there are some things you can try to help you get to sleep fast.

Everything from your nightly routine, diet and stress levels to the mattress you own can all contribute to the quality of your sleep. In our guide below, we’ll go into more detail on these and other factors that might be getting in the way of a good night’s rest. And with some help from the experts, we’ll give you some tips on how to get to sleep faster.

How to sleep fast

1. Reset your routine

While it’s tempting to hit the snooze button on a weekday morning or have a leisurely lie-in on the weekend, this can actually be detrimental to our sleep pattern. “While you might be tempted to catch-up on lost sleep from the week, this can play havoc with your body’s circadian rhythm – the internal ‘clock’ that controls your energy levels,” explains Alison Jones, sleep expert at mattress brand Sealy UK. “A regular bedtime, on the other hand, will signal to your body that it’s time to feel tired, meaning you’ll be more likely to drop off to sleep no matter the day of the week.”

2. Watch what you eat and drink

Your diet can also impact the quality of your sleep. A notorious offender, of course, is caffeine. “Come bedtime, caffeine can impact the onset of sleep as well as reducing quantity and quality of sleep,” explains Thomas Høegh Reisenhus, sleep specialist at Tempur. According to Reisenhus, it also reduces the time spent in Stage 3 non-REM sleep – the period of deep sleep that you need to feel refreshed in the morning. “So it’s best to switch to decaf post-lunch to ensure you aren’t left feeling wired at bedtime.”

Alcohol will have a similar effect. According to The Sleep Foundation, once your body has metabolised the alcohol later in the night, you’re likely to experience a rise in Stage 1 sleep, the lightest stage of sleep. This can lead to frequent wakings and fragmented, low-quality sleep. Reisenhus also suggests eating earlier in the evening, as consuming complex foods close to bedtime means your body will be busy trying to digest them. “This keeps you in the REM state of sleep – where you experience more vivid dreams – for longer, thus increasing the risk of an unsettled night’s sleep.”

3. Alleviate stress

Stress is a common problem when it comes to catching those Zs, with one in five of us struggling to drift off due to our worries, according to Mental Health UK. “When you feel stressed, your body activates your sympathetic nervous symptom, causing you to jolt awake in the middle of the night and experience an increased heart rate and blood pressure, making it difficult to fall back asleep,” explains Dr. Naomi Newman-Beinart (@drnaomib), a nutritionist and specialist in health psychology.

The key to all this, apparently, is magnesium. “It’s a mineral that our bodies crave when we are stressed,” says Newman-Beinart. Magnesium can greatly help with tension and stress, allowing the muscles to relax and ease symptoms such as restless legs. Newman-Beinart adds: “a nutritionist friend of mine told me she always rubs magnesium sleep lotion into her feet and calves, and it helps her get a wonderful night’s sleep.”

4. Adjust your lighting

Light is another key factor influencing your natural body clock, which is why it’s important to limit the amount of light you’re exposed to in the run up to bedtime. “Melatonin, the hormone responsible for controlling our body clock, is produced in the brain at night, meaning exposure to light before bed can have a negative impact on our sleep by suppressing its production and preventing us from feeling tired,” explains Alison Jones.

She recommends the best way to get to sleep fast is to dim the lights before bed and ban screen time at least 30 minutes before you head off to bed. Signify’s managing director Giuliano Ghidini also points out the type of light can make a difference – he suggests swapping cooler bulbs, which can reduce sleep-inducing melatonin levels, for warm lighting that will help you wind down and get ready for sleep. Smart lighting can also signal when you should start winding down, such as a wake-up light.

5. Consider your sleepspace

The right bedding and mattress plays a key role in helping you to fall asleep quickly. By ensuring you have the proper support and comfort, and are surrounded by the right materials, you will sleep better and fall asleep quicker. “If your mattress is too soft or too firm, then it could cause discomfort and misalignment, which can lead to restlessness,” explains Jonathan Attwood, co-founder at Scooms. Similarly, your pillows should support your neck and spine based on your sleeping position.

“With your duvet, if the tog rating isn’t right for the season or for your personal preferences, then you may find that you get too hot or too cold, making it harder to fall and stay asleep,” adds Attwood. Materials including Hungarian goose down or wool are highly breathable, plus they help to wick away moisture so you don’t feel clammy during the night. Don’t forget that your sleeping position can influence how well your body relaxes too: if your setup isn’t right, then it can create pressure points or muscle strain that will keep you awake.

6. Declutter your bedroom

If you’re already struggling to drop off to sleep at night, a cluttered bedroom is going to do you no favours. The environment in which you sleep also plays a huge part in the quality of your slumber. “In fact, studies have shown that those who have a messy and cluttered bedroom have a worse night’s sleep due to increased stress levels, compared to those that keep their bedrooms clean and tidy,” reveals Alison Jones. Give yourself a head start and make sure you do a five-minute tidy-up before bedtime to ensure you’ve got a space that will leave you feeling calm and relaxed, rather than stressed out.

7. Address your body temperature

While it might be tempting to wrap up warm at bedtime, it’s actually far better to have a cooler environment to induce sleep. The optimal bedroom temperature is 16-18°C, which is far cooler than you might think. “Changes in body temperature are vital for sleep,” explains Dr Deborah Lee, from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy. “Humans lower their core temperature by around 1.5°C just before the onset of sleep, and it continues to fall for the first two hours of sleep. This usually coincides with peak levels of melatonin. This means being too warm in bed can delay the onset of sleep and can also result in more night-time awakenings.”

The rise and fall in body temperature is controlled by your body’s natural circadian rhythms and sleep deprivation can disrupt these natural rhythms and prevent the natural fall in core temperature, according to Dr Lee. She recommends applying the ‘warm bath effect’: “Taking a warm bath at least 1-8 hours before bedtime – not immediately before – has been shown to shorten sleep latency (time taken to fall asleep) and increase the amount of deep sleep.”

8. Choose the right sleepwear

When it comes to choosing the right sleepwear, you want to choose breathable, cool fabrics like cotton or linen. Linen absorbs and sheds moisture rapidly and doesn’t cling to your skin as a heavier material would, trapping sweat in the process. “Linen pyjamas are great because linen is the most breathable material on the market, and it is also great for moisture management, allowing perspiration to pass through the fabric and keep you feeling comfortable and dry all night long,” says Jessica Hanley, founder of Piglet In Bed.

9. Top and tail with your partner

“If you’ve been lying in bed for a long time unable to sleep, switch up your sleep position,” advises Martin Seeley, senior sleep expert at MattressNextDay. He suggests trying to sleep with your head at the foot of the bed or experiment with an inclined position. “Changing your sleep orientation can help with blood circulation, potentially reduce snoring, and ease acid reflux,” he explains. “Our bodies get used to one position, and sometimes a slight change can provide unexpected relief. It’s about tricking your body into a new relaxation state and breaking habitual sleep patterns.”

10. Use the ‘20-minute’ rule

“If you’ve been in bed for 20 minutes and haven’t nodded off, get out of bed and go to a different room (ideally cooler) to relax, read, meditate or listen to calming music until you feel sleepy – then return to bed,” advises Greg Potter PhD, sleep expert at The Fine Bedding Company. This works because the change in temperature and environment can help break the cycle of sleep frustration and provides a mental reset. “It’s like giving your brain a complete change of scenery, which can help reduce the tension and anxiety preventing you from falling asleep,” adds Seeley.

11. Give breathing exercises a go

“Try the 4-7-8 sleep method for a holistic approach to falling asleep. Breathe in for four seconds, hold your breath for seven seconds, and finally, breathe out audibly for eight seconds. This technique can help you drift off within as little as 60 seconds,” advises Dr. Ranj, Furniture Village’s sleep and wellness ambassador.

12. Try the Cognitive Shuffle Technique

This involves visualising random, non-threatening objects to distract your mind from unfamiliar surroundings. For example: potatoes, Tarzan, a violin, a forest. “If you struggle, go in alphabetical order,” says Martin Seeley. This creates cognitive overload and prevents you from focusing on anxieties or worries that might keep you awake. “Essentially, your brain gets so perplexed trying to make sense of these random thoughts that it simply gives up and falls asleep,” he adds.

How long should it take for me to fall asleep in the right environment?

“Ideally, it should take you between 10 to 20 minutes in an optimal sleep environment,” explains Seeley. “This window is what sleep experts call ‘sleep latency’ – the magical timeframe where your body transitions from wakefulness to slumber.”

However, if you’re dropping off in a few minutes, Seeley suggests this might be a sign of significant sleep deprivation. On the other hand, if you’re consistently lying awake for over 30 minutes, your brain might be experiencing a ‘sleep resistance pattern’ – a sign that something in your sleep routine needs recalibration.

What are some tips for falling asleep in an unfamiliar environment?

“Ear plugs, an eye mask and a warm shower is your new holiday bedtime mantra,” says Mark Tremlett, founder of Naturalmat. “Good ear plugs will mute noisy hotel guests and unusual sounds that don’t normally feature on your night time soundtrack. An eye mask is a great help if your curtains are particularly thin, and will block out the sunlight if you rise later than normal due to irregular bedtimes. Lastly, give yourself ample time to de-stress before bed, and take a warm shower or bath to signal to the brain that it is time to sleep.”

Martin Seeley also suggests bringing a piece of home with you – whether that’s your own pillow or a familiar scent. “This creates a psychological anchor of comfort,” he explains. You could also try wearing merino wool socks, which can help regulate your body temperature and signal to your system that it’s time to sleep, regardless of location. “Warming your feet helps dilate blood vessels, which can lower your core body temperature, and that’s a key trigger for sleep,” says Seeley.

I still can’t sleep. Where can I get help?

“If you’ve been struggling with sleep for a couple of weeks, it’s advisable to consult a professional,” explains Seeley. “Begin by scheduling an appointment with your primary care physician, who can provide a referral to a sleep specialist or behavioural sleep medicine expert.”

If this doesn’t work, Seeley suggests approaching a local sleep clinic or reputable sleep psychologist that has great reviews. “These facilities offer comprehensive sleep assessments that can provide deeper insights into your specific sleep challenges,” says Seeley. If you can’t find someone for a face-to-face meeting, try looking for a reputable person that can deliver online consultations.

“Remember, persistent sleep issues aren’t just inconvenient – they’re signals your body is sending about deeper physiological or psychological needs, so it’s important to address it,” adds Seeley.