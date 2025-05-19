Electric blankets and throws are increasingly popular as cosy energy-savers. But how do you keep them clean?

If you own an electric blanket or throw, when was the last time you washed it? The idea can be daunting, not least because said blankets contain heating elements and therefore you might assume they can’t be thrown in the washing machine. But just like other bedding and throws, they do need regular cleaning to maintain a hygienic sleep or lounging environment.

In fact, many electric blankets are actually machine washable, provided you take the right precautions. And for those that aren’t, washing by hand is always an option – and may even be the best policy if you’re laundering a furry throw.



Read on to discover the best approach for washing your electric blanket while staying safe in the process.

How to wash an electric blanket or throw

1. Check the instructions

Safety first. The National Fire Chiefs Council says: “anyone using an electric blanket should consult the manufacturer’s washing instructions and follow those. After washing, you should always ensure your electric blanket is fully dry before use.”

There are lots of ways to find the instructions. “You should be able to find out whether yours is machine washable from the instruction manual that came with your electric blanket,” says Aneesa Khan, assistant home electricals buyer at VonHaus. “There are also usually wash care labels on electric blankets which should tell you more information on washing temperatures and also advice on how to dry it.”

If neither applies to your blanket, you may find guidelines by visiting the manufacturer’s online product pages.

“If it is stated as a washable product then you should be able to launder it without any issues, as long as you follow the care instructions carefully,” agrees Neil McMillan, New Product Development Director at Slumberdown. “That means never washing it at a hotter temperature than stated, choosing a more delicate cycle such as wool and not putting it in the tumble dryer.”

2. Remove any cables

The blanket or throw may well be machine washable… but remove the power cable and controls first.

“Despite what you might think, a blanket’s internal wires can withstand gentle washing, but always disconnect any controller or power cable before putting this in the washing machine,” says Isabella Forgione, small appliance expert at AO.



Aneesa Khan agrees that “yes, it’s safe to machine wash as long as the wire and remote controls are detached first.”

3. Put it in the washing machine with a mild detergent

Sally Bonser at Silentnight says: “When it comes to cleaning electric blankets and throws, many are in fact machine washable. Check the instructions to confirm, but the suggested cycle is typically a 30°C or 40°C delicates or wool wash.”

Electric blanket manufacturer Dreamland recommends: “the blanket should be washed at a max temperature of 30°C on a wool programme, without using an extra spin cycle”, and also warns against using fabric softener or bleach as they may “damage the blanket’s materials or affect its electrical components”.

4. Don’t tumble dry your blanket

It’s very unlikely that your electric blanket or throw is safe for the tumble dryer. So to dry it, you’ll need to hang it on the washing line (avoiding strong sunlight) or use a non-heated clothes maiden [link to guide], laying the blanket as flat as possible.

“Make sure the product is completely dry before putting back on the bed,” stresses Neil McMillan.

How can you maintain softness and prevent furry blankets from matting?

“If you want to keep the blanket soft, we’d advise putting the machine wash on delicate to avoid any matting,” says Aneesa Khan.

Alternatively, wash by hand. Again you’ll need to disconnect the controllers, but Marc Duckworth, product manager at Russell Hobbs Product Care Group, explains that “an electric blanket can be hand washed at a lower temperature to preserve its softness”.

Ideally, use a mild detergent suitable for delicates. We recommend Ecover Wool & Silk Washing Liquid, £5.20 for 750ml (16 washes) from Waitrose.

Wendy Miranda, Lakeland’s consumer expert, adds: “I’d advise giving the blanket a good shake before hanging to dry, to stop the blanket feeling less fluffy and soft.”

How often should I wash my electric blanket?

Most experts agree that it’s fine to wash your electric blanket every 2-3 months. It should be fitted under your bedsheet, which keeps day-to-day dirt off it. As with anything, washing your electric blanket more often than necessary will cause wear and tear, shortening its life. Marc Duckworth, product manager at Russell Hobbs Product Care Group, adds: “If the blanket is stored away during the warmer months, we would recommend washing it before storing away and washing it again before its next use.”