11 tricks for dressing your bed like a hotel, from ‘triple sheeting’ to turndowns

With these insider techniques and the right choice of bedding, you can easily achieve the luxury hotel experience at home

Image Credit: The Fine Bedding Company/Intercontinental Barcelona

Fluffy pillows, a cloud-like duvet, and crisp sheets are what hotel stays are made of, but who’s to say you can’t have the same experience at home?

Dressing your bed like a top-notch hotel might seem like something of an artform, but once you’ve learned the insider tricks, it’s not as difficult as you might think. By switching to quality bedding and going one step further with those finer details can make a world of difference to your quality of sleep and once you’ve got the knack, there’ll be no turning back.

We’ve laid out a step-by-step guide below, showing you how to recreate that five-star feeling so you’ll never want to leave your own bed…

1. Lay the basis

Start with a solid foundation – a simple valance (a decorative fabric that covers the base of your bed frame or divan) instantly tidies up your bed and gives everything a more polished look, according to senior sleep expert, Martin Seeley at MattressNextDay. Go for a crisp cotton design for a classic hotel look, or choose a linen valance in a neutral shade for a more relaxed boutique vibe.

Next up, add a cosy mattress topper – hotels often use toppers to prolong the life of their mattresses and to keep them clean. They also provide that extra level of comfort you’d expect from a premium hotel and can provide added benefits such as better temperature regulation or create a more sumptuous sleeping surface.

2. Get on board with ‘triple sheeting’

According to founder of VP7 Smart Hospitality Vanina Principi, who’s worked in the industry for more than 20 years, ‘triple sheeting’ is the secret to giving your bedroom that five-star hotel look. This is a layering technique where you opt for a fitted sheet, then a flat sheet and finally a duvet cover, ensuring freshness, hygiene and that signature crisp hotel look.

When choosing your fitted sheet, Charles Williams, co-founder of Bed Sava, strongly suggests opting for a deep-pocket fitted sheet, which will fit more snugly around your choice of mattress without pulling or bunching, plus it’s more likely to stay for those who tend to toss and turn in their sleep.

A flat sheet typically sits between your fitted sheet and duvet cover and is used by hotels to act as a barrier, absorbing sweat, dirt, and other debris, preventing it from directly contacting the duvet in order to keep it cleaner for longer. However, it can also add an elegant look to your bed when folded over the top of your duvet or blanket, showcasing a design feature such as a border or stitched edge.

3. Take your bedding up a notch

However, your sheets shouldn’t just be based on aesthetics – most five-star hotels use high-quality cotton bedding for its comfort, durability and easy maintenance. Principi suggests investing in premium Egyptian cotton sheets with a thread count that sits somewhere between 300-600. “This is what’s used at Claridge’s and The Connaught, offering a cool, silky, breathable sleep experience,” says Vanina.

“The goal here is to keep things smooth and crease-free,” adds Seeley. “Crisp cotton or cotton-blend bedding that wicks away moisture and keeps you cool and dry is ideal.” Hotels tend to plump for percale or sateen cotton; the former has a tight-knit weave and creates a smooth, crisp texture reminiscent of a freshly ironed shirt, while sateen (not to be confused with satin) offers a silky feel with a gentle shine.

As for the duvet itself, Owl + Lark founder Hafiz Shariff advises investing in a medium- to high-fill duvet with good loft. “It’s what gives hotel beds that cloud-like look,” he says.

Image Credit: Hypnos/The Atlantic Royal Hotel

4. Tuck in your corners…

Once you’ve triple sheeted, you could go one step further and tuck in your duvet cover for an authentic hotel look: aka ‘hospital corners’. This involves firstly tucking in the duvet at the foot of the bed, then folding each bottom corner of the duvet over to form a 45-degree angle. Finally, tuck the excess fabric underneath the mattress on each side. “Not only does this help the aesthetics of your bedroom, but can also help your bedding to stay crease-free and look fresher for longer,” says Rebecca Swain, a bedding expert at Winstons.

5. …Or supersize your duvet

If you find a tucked-in duvet a bit claustrophobic or you prefer a more informal approach, hotels also take the ‘oversized duvet’ approach. This creates a luxurious and plush look with plenty of drape. Going one size up with your duvet will allow for a more generous overhang on the sides of the bed, contributing to that sense of comfort and opulence you get from a hotel stay.

6. Stack your pillows like a pro

“A generous stack of pillows is a signature of luxury hotel beds – it immediately elevates the entire look,” says Andrew Seed, managing director at The Odd Company. As for the arrangement, Seed suggests starting with two or three 26×26 inch square bed pillows against the headboard, followed by four standard-sized sleeping pillows – most hotels will opt for two firm and two soft/medium, so that all needs are catered for.

When selecting pillows, feather and down or hotel-grade microfibre pillows will help to emulate the classic ‘sink-in’ effect of a luxury hotel pillow, while a premium cotton casing will keep things cool and dry. If you’ve spent a pretty penny on your pillows, like the best hotels will, it’s also worth popping your pillow in a pillow protector to help lengthen their lifespan and keep them fresh.

Image credit: Tielle

7. Add decorative cushions

Once you’ve got your base layers sorted, this is when you can get a bit creative – it’s a chance to play with fabrics and patterns to create a cohesive look that complements the rest of your bedroom scheme.

However, Lulu Carter, interior designer for Nest Farmhouse, warns it’s important not to go OTT. “In my view, a bed doesn’t need to have endless cushions on it – I believe that the sight of a vast number of cushions can be mildly irritating as they all end up on the floor! Three is fine, but not any more,” she says. Seed agrees, and suggests plumping for a pair of matching decorative pillows with one long lumbar pillow for contrast.

8. Layer on a blanket or throw

When it comes to throws and blankets, don’t just toss them on top. “Hotels often fold a lightweight blanket or bed runner neatly at the foot of the bed, roughly a third of the way up,” reveals Shariff. He suggests sticking to natural fibres like wool, cotton, or cashmere for a premium feel. “This isn’t about bulk, it’s about texture and symmetry,” he adds. “Stick to muted or tonal colours for a more elevated feel, and avoid too many patterns. Hotel beds rarely look cluttered.”

Image credit: Hypnos

9. Emulate the perfect turndown

There’s nothing better than getting back to your hotel room to find it’s all been set up ready for a good night’s sleep.

“Elevate your bedtime ritual by mastering the art of the turndown at home,” says Seed. ““”Start by folding the duvet back about a third of the way and smoothing the sheets for a clean, inviting look. Next, smooth and fluff your designated ‘sleeping’ pillows, dim the lights and ensure all your bedside essentials, water, book, remote, are within easy reach.”

10. Add a final flourish

Nell Russell, reservations manager at boutique hotel Margate House reveals their guests are treated to a carafe of water and glasses, an offering of herbal tea, and a handwritten goodnight card on the nightstand. “Instead of chocolates, we’re fans of something a little different, like a pot of magnesium cream to massage into tired feet,” says Nell.

If you like a scent, Swain suggests spritzing your pillow with a calming lavender or eucalyptus and for a hotel-worthy finish; you could also place a silk eye mask on your pillow or a pair of cosy slippers next to the bed. “These simple touches will feel truly luxurious,” she says.

11. Give your bedding the five- star treatment

There’s no point shelling out on luxury bedding if you’re not going to look after it – Swain recommends changing your sheets once per week and ironing them as soon as they’re dry to mimic that crisp, fresh feeling of hotel bedding. “Avoid ironing when the sheets are on your bed, however, as the heat could affect your mattress,” says Swain. It’s also worth giving your pillows a good shake each morning to ensure they remain plump.