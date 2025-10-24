To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Pros Highly supportive but with plenty of contouring where it’s needed

Highly supportive but with plenty of contouring where it’s needed Breathable for hotter sleepers

Breathable for hotter sleepers Decent amount of cushioning Cons Can only be spot cleaned

Can only be spot cleaned No trial period

I’m currently testing a mattress that I really like, but it’s a little firm for me as a lightweight sleeper when I’m lying on my side. So, this was the perfect time to try out some mattress toppers to see if they’d help out with a bit of cushioning. In some ways, a topper is like a mini mattress, lying on top of your existing bed to add another layer of comfort and/or support. The best mattress toppers are (generally) cheaper than investing in one of the best mattresses on the market, and could help to extend an existing mattress’ lifespan.

With prices starting at £70 for a single topper, the Dorma Full Forever is considerably cheaper than many of its nearest rivals but does that mean quality is the trade off for budget? Not at all: read on to find out what I liked about the topper, and what could be improved.

Dorma Full Forever mattress topper: What do you get for the money?

The Dorma Full Forever mattress topper is available in two depths: 3cm and 6cm. I tested the 6cm option and I’d recommend it to those looking for a topper that will actually make a noticeable difference to their mattress. The topper is available in the standard single, double, king and super king sizes as well as an emperor size.

At £90 for a king size topper, prices are comparable with other options we’ve reviewed: the Marks & Spencer Comfortably Cool mattress topper costs £89 in a king size, while the John Lewis Soft Touch mattress topper is a bit more expensive at £115 (both are featured in our best mattress toppers round up). For the quality it offers (more on this below), I think it’s very well priced and, as with most polyester fibre-filled options, it’s considerably cheaper than memory foam toppers such as the REM-Fit Halo (£219 in a king size) and the Origin Contour (£151).

Surrounding the topper’s fibre filling is a 230-thread count 100% cotton cover, which helps to keep the topper cool and breathable throughout the night. Thanks to its cassette design, the filling is kept evenly spread out across individual square pockets in the topper, meaning you don’t get any bunching over time. It also comes with large, stretchy cover straps that easily fit round the mattress I’m currently testing (for reference, this is 30cm high).

What did we like?

When I first received the Dorma topper, I was expecting it to be quite similar to the cheaper Silentnight Airmax topper that I reviewed last year. But the Dorma Full Forever topper turned out to be quite a different animal. Despite being made from polyester with a cotton cover, this topper managed to be soft enough to cushion my pressure points while supportive enough to prevent my lumbar region from falling out of alignment (something that can be quite an issue with this style of topper compared to the denser memory foam options). I am currently testing a firm mattress, which obviously adds a little pushback, but I still felt that the topper was hugely supportive where it mattered. Of course, a topper will always have some ‘give’, but I felt that there was only a slight dip in the lumbar region and my spine still felt supported.

If you’re averse to the sensation of lying on a memory foam topper (which can be a bit marshmallow-like), the Dorma topper could be the perfect fit. I found that it still offered plenty of contouring around the pressure points at the shoulders, hips and knees. And, because you won’t be enveloped by the topper in quite the same way as you would by memory foam, this is a good choice for hot sleepers. My husband is the hot sleeper of the pair of us, and he didn’t notice any overheating while sleeping on the topper. I think that this is primarily down to the cotton cover, which prevents the polyester filling from trapping heat. Polyester is notorious for this but the slightly higher thread count and quality of the cotton means that the Dorma topper is very breathable, helping to maintain a regular temperature throughout the night.

Motion isolation on the topper was excellent, aided by the anchor straps that held it firmly in place, and it fitted right up to the edge of the mattress. I think this topper is particularly suited to side and back sleepers, although stomach sleepers of a lighter build will probably get along with it too.

What could be improved?

The Dorma Full Forever topper is the first mattress topper that I’ve given five stars and a Best Buy award. As such, I don’t think there’s a lot wrong with it at all. What I did find slightly disappointing, however, was that the topper is spot clean only. An improvement might be to make the cotton cover detachable so it can be bunged in the washing machine but, of course, I suspect this would add to the cost and also might undermine its breathability by requiring a second casing underneath the cotton cover to hold the filling in place. With this said, I’d recommend investing in a decent mattress protector to keep the topper from getting stained or marked.

It’s also a tiny bit disappointing that there’s no trial period, as is often offered by many bed-in-a-box brands. Unless the topper is faulty or damaged, you can’t return it once opened. It might be cheaper than many toppers but £90 for a king size is a lot of money to shell out with no guarantee the topper will suit you.

Should you buy the Dorma Full Forever mattress topper?

I think the Dorma Full Forever topper’s balance of support and comfort will suit a lot of people. As I’ve said, it’s probably best suited to side and back sleepers, while lightweight stomach sleepers should get enough support from it too. It’s worth taking the time to shake the topper out to keep the fibre filling fluffed up on a regular basis, but if you’re of a heavier weight, you might not find the Dorma quite supportive enough. But for everyone else, myself included, I think this is a great pick.

Thanks to its breathable cotton cover, I’d also recommend it to hot sleepers over any memory foam alternative and, with motion isolation kept to a minimum, it’s worth considering if you share a bed with a partner. At £90 for a king size, it’s certainly not the cheapest option on the market but when you compare it to many other toppers, it’s extremely well-priced. The Dorma Full Forever topper is an easy recommendation, and one that I’m more than happy to continue using on my current mattress.







