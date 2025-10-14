Pregnancy pillows can range from £27 to £159, so should you save or splurge? We’ve tested a range of shapes and models to help you decide

Pregnancy pillows can be crucial for you and your baby – especially as you enter the third trimester, during which the NHS highly recommends sleeping on your side rather than on your back to reduce the risk of stillbirth.

While some may try using standard pillows to help aid this, a dedicated pregnancy pillow can have other benefits such as providing support for your growing bump, easing back ache, and just generally helping to make your nights a little more comfortable.

But shopping for pregnancy pillows can be a bit of a minefield, as there’s so many different types and a wide price range to choose from – that’s where Expert Reviews comes in. I’m now seven months pregnant, and I’ve tested all the pillows in the roundup below, so I can compare and contrast different types to help you make an informed decision.

Further down this article you’ll find exactly how these pregnancy pillows were tested, as well as a handy buying guide with consultation from an expert, so you understand the differences between the range of pillows on the market.

Best pregnancy pillow: At a glance

How we test pregnancy pillows

Over a couple of months in August and September, I’ve spent extended time with each pregnancy pillow – using them both in the bed and on the sofa to see how I slept. I also consider how else they can be used, such as for nursing or helping with any back pain.

I started my testing during my second trimester, and finished writing this guide as I entered my third – going from hot weather to cold weather (the time of year could impact the type of pillow you choose).

The key things I took into consideration during this process were the size, firmness, temperature, aesthetics and price. Many of the options in our roundup are different builds and styles, and it’s important to remember that what I find comfortable and supportive may not be the same for every reader.

Other factors I thought about for each review were the care instructions for each pillow (for example, can the cover be washed easily?), whether they were travel-friendly, the returns policy from each brand and if different covers/colours were available to purchase.

The best pregnancy pillows you can buy in 2025

I’ve tested five different pregnancy pillows at a range of price points. This ranking is based on the experience of the journalist who has reviewed all of them – while the top choice is the most premium option, the second-entry may suit those who are looking for something more affordable while ticking a lot of the boxes.

1. Bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow: Best pregnancy pillow overall

Price when reviewed: £159 | Check price at Bbhugme

Great for… ergonomics, versatility and aesthetics

ergonomics, versatility and aesthetics Not so great for… your bank account

The Bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow is arguably the most viral pregnancy pillow on the market, and for good reason. Using the “Pebble” fastenings on either side, you can adjust the firmness levels in different parts of the pillow to suit your liking. Meanwhile, the flexible filling allows it to be placed in numerous different shapes to provide you the most optimal position you prefer.

While it might only be a viable option for those with flexible budgets that can stretch to almost £160 (quite a big ask for a pillow), the Bbhugme is definitely the best pregnancy pillow I’ve tested. Throughout the night, this pillow provided support for the back, bump, legs and head. And thanks to this comfort and support, it was the one I kept revisiting. As it’s pliable, it can be adjusted in the night without disturbing anyone else who shares the bed with you, while the long shape means it can mould to the full length of your body.

The pillow is available in a wide variety of colours, so you can find the option that matches your interior best. The cover is easy to slip off and clean, and the company offers an accompanying canvas travel bag to take it on the go – though just be aware that it’s a big pillow, so it may take up room on public transport.

Read our full Bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow review



Key features – Filling: Expanded polystyrene microbeads; Cover: Cotton and spandex jersey fabric (machine washable); Size: 145 x 20cm; Returns: 30-days with one-year warranty if bought directly through the website

2. Nuliie Pregnancy Pillow: Best affordable pregnancy pillow

Price when reviewed: £30 | Check price at Amazon

Great for… whole-body support, value for money, a range of covers

whole-body support, value for money, a range of covers Not so great for… taking up room, travelling, quick and easy set-up

If cost is your main concern, then you can’t really do better than the Nuliie Pregnancy Pillow: one of the top results for pregnancy pillows on Amazon. This U-shaped model fits around your whole body, providing support on both sides, which is handy if you need to switch from left to right during the night due to any aches and pains.

Like the Bbhugme pillow above, you can buy the Nuliie in a range of shades, as well as two different fabrics: one velvet-style, and one “cooling” fabric that will better suit hot sleepers, or those who will be in their latter stages of pregnancy during the warmer months of the year. I tested the former, which I found cosy and soft on the skin.

The filling itself is fluffy yet ergonomic. While it’s mostly successful in stopping unwanted rolls during the night (if tucked in close), it’s also soft enough to aid pressure on the head, legs, back and bump while avoiding pressing uncomfortably into the bladder: a common problem with some firmer pregnancy pillows.

It takes two days to properly set up this pregnancy pillow, and it doesn’t include a proper bag for travelling. Its bigger shape means it’s also not ideal for anyone with a smaller bed, and there’s also no option to alter the firmness levels as there is on the Bbhugme. But then again, it’s also just one fifth of the price. All in all, these minor caveats don’t detract much from what is a solid option that won’t break the bank.

Read our full Nuliie Pregnancy Pillow review



Key features – Filling: Hollow fibre PP cotton; Cover: Velvet style or cooling fabric (machine washable); Size: 130 x 70cm; Returns: Free returns in 30 days if unused on Amazon, no warranty

3. Simba Body Pillow: Best cooling pregnancy pillow

Price when reviewed: £109 | Check price at Simba

Great for… staying cool at night, firmer support, comfort for head and legs

staying cool at night, firmer support, comfort for head and legs Not so great for… pressure on your bump, appearances

If you’re due to give birth in the summer, or generally struggle with overheating in the night, then it may be worth considering the Simba Body Pillow. While this isn’t strictly speaking a pregnancy pillow, the long length and curved C-shape means it can be used as such. Of all the models in this roundup, this is the pillow that staved off the hot and sweaty nights the best.

The high-quality filling is obvious, with the pillow springing straight back into shape no matter how much twisting or moulding you subject it to. It provides great support for the head, legs and back, and as it’s not as big as some rivals, it might be a good option for people with smaller beds or limited space.

That said, this pillow is rather firm and thick, and the bump support isn’t as huggable as other models – with it having a tendency to press into the bladder during the night. The plumpness also means that it’s not the easiest to use on the sofa without sitting ramrod straight, and it’s not the best-looking option either.

As it’s not as flexible or as long as some models, it also doesn’t fully stop you from rolling onto your back in the night unless you use it solely wedged behind you, or combine it with another pillow. However, as Simba hasn’t designed its Body Pillow as a dedicated maternity product, it might appeal to those looking for something versatile that the whole family can use in the long term.

Read our full Simba Body Pillow review



Key features – Filling: Combed polyester fibres; Cover: Stratos cool-touch tech (machine washable); Size: 120 x 35cm; Returns: 30-days with no original packaging required

We also tested…

Silentnight Body Support Pillow | £27 | Check price at Silentnight

Our rating: Three stars

Great for… smaller budgets, keeping you on your back

Not so great for… smaller spaces and bigger bumps

| £27 | Our rating: Three stars smaller budgets, keeping you on your back smaller spaces and bigger bumps Dreamgenii Pregnancy Pillow | £58 | Check price at Dreamgenii

Our rating: Three stars

Great for… keeping you on your side, smaller beds, softness

Not so great for… back comfort, cover quality

How to choose the best pregnancy pillow for you

What are the benefits of a pregnancy pillow?

While some may wish to use one or several normal pillows to aid side-sleeping after 28 weeks of pregnancy (thus preventing the chance of stillbirth), dedicated pregnancy pillows offer more than that. Midwife and creator of education and antenatal company The Bump to Baby Chapter, Beth Kitt offers some insights into this: “They support your bump, hips, pelvis, and lower back, which can reduce common pregnancy aches such as pelvic girdle pain or sciatica.”

If you’re prone to rolling around a lot, then they can also ensure that you are less disturbed in the night. As Kitt puts it: “Pregnancy pillows can help with keeping your body aligned, allowing you to stay settled and minimise tossing and turning, which can improve your overall sleep quality”.

Both Kitt and the NHS recommend left-hand side sleeping, the latter recommending it specifically for reducing heartburn and indigestion (though the official page on sleeping while pregnant says right is fine too). Once you give birth, you can also use a pregnancy pillow for support during breast or bottle feeding, and for body recovery.

When should I use a pregnancy pillow, and how soon should I use one?

While side sleeping is crucial from the third trimester onwards, there’s no such thing as being too early to use a pregnancy pillow, as Kitt argues: “Some people like the extra comfort from the first trimester, while others find they become most useful from the second trimester onwards, as your bump grows and sleeping on your back becomes less comfortable.”

I found that firmer options were better in the earlier stages of my own pregnancy. As my bump began to expand, a softer hug on my stomach was preferable, though what you find comfortable may differ.

U-shape vs C-shape: Which is better?

U-shaped pregnancy pillows offer support on both sides, wrapping around your entire body to rest against both your back and bump at the same time. While I love having a pillow that can aid both sides of my body simultaneously, Beth Kitt makes an important point: “They’re great if you toss and turn, but they do take up more bed space”.

If you’ve got less room, then a C-shaped pillow may be the answer. These typically curve around one side of your body, and are usually more flexible. This means that they’re “perfect for side-lying positions (especially the recommended left side) and for

propping under your bump or between your knees”, according to Kitt.

Some pillows, such as the Bbhugme one featured above, are flexible enough that they can be twisted to support both sides of your body, despite giving the appearance of a C-shaped pillow. So, consider your bed space, and what you really want from a pregnancy pillow before choosing

How much do pregnancy pillows cost?

The options in our roundup range all the way from £27 to £159, but there are others out there that are even cheaper/more expensive than this. What you’re willing to spend is another question entirely.

If you’re struggling with aches and pains and know you’re prone to sleeping on your back, then a pregnancy pillow is a worthwhile investment. Plus, you can use them postpartum, or even keep some models around for anyone in your household with injuries or strains.

That said, there is a huge price gap between the cheapest and most expensive models in our roundup, so really consider whether you want the best of the best, or if you’re willing to compromise in certain areas.