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Expert Reviews logo best buy 1 / 11

Our rating Reviewed price £450 (double)

Pros Soothes aches and pains

Soothes aches and pains Decent edge support

Decent edge support Suits a variety of sleepers Cons Small amount of motion transfer

Small amount of motion transfer Not ideal for those who sleep very hot

REM-Fit’s entry-level mattress, the Pocket 1000 Hybrid, has recently undergone a bit of a transformation, taking the height from 20cm to 25cm (bringing it in line with most of its main competitors) and replacing the standard PU foam in the top comfort layer with memory foam.

It’s a great all-rounder: I enjoyed sleeping on it and the friends I consulted liked the feel too. As such, I think it will appeal to a wide range of sleepers, and it’s one of the best double mattresses you can buy for under £500.

REM-Fit Pocket 1000 Hybrid mattress: What you need to know

Design

Like many of the best hybrid mattresses, the Pocket 1000 is made from a combination of foams and springs. Underneath a removable and machine washable cover is a layer of open cell memory foam designed to ease pressure and increase airflow. This sits on top of another layer of memory foam, separated into zones to provide support and pressure relief where your body needs it. Next is a layer of 1000 full size pocket springs, which are surrounded by high-density foam side walls designed to enhance edge support. Finally, a layer of high-density foam is designed to provide a durable base for the mattress.

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All told, the REM-Fit Pocket 1000 is 25cm deep. One small annoyance is that the mattress only has handles on its underside, which aren’t really of any help when you’re rotating the mattress.

Price and competition

The mattress comes in five sizes, with a single starting at £350. A small double is £430 and a double is £450, while a king costs £500 and a super king £600. In terms of price, REM-Fit’s close rivals include the DreamCloud Hybrid, which comes in at a little more at £499 for a double, the Emma Original (£499), the Happy Beds Annabel (£519) and the Zoma Hybrid (£599).

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It’s also worth noting that REM-Fit regularly offers discounts or free gifts with its mattresses – at the time of writing, for instance, you’ll get two of the brand’s memory foam pillows when you buy the mattress in a double or larger.

The Pocket 1000 also comes with a 100-night trial, free delivery and a 15-year guarantee. And all returned mattresses are donated to the British Heart Foundation, which is a lovely touch.

Delivery

The Pocket 1000 arrives rolled and vacuum-sealed, and can be delivered to a room of your choosing. For an extra fee of £29, you can also have your old mattress removed.

The delivery of my review sample was seamless and efficient. You can choose a delivery day that suits you and you’ll get a three-hour time window the day before delivery, followed up by a phone call 30 minutes prior to its arrival.

How I tested the REM-Fit Pocket 1000 Hybrid mattress

There’s no greater test for a mattress than actually sleeping on it. This allows me to consider factors such as comfort and support, edge support, temperature regulation and motion isolation. I also assess value for money, by comparing the mattress’ price to those of its closest competitors.

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As anecdotal testing isn’t sufficient on its own, I also run standardised tests to obtain objective data that can be compared across all mattresses tested at Expert Reviews. I gradually place four 2.5kg weights on the bed, measuring the sinkage as I add more weight. I do this at shoulder height and at 3 inches from the edge of the bed to assess edge support. I also measure how much the total 10kg of weights causes the edge of the bed to tilt.

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I carry out two tests with a digital thermometer – one for body heat and another using a heat pad – to see how much the mattress retains heat. For the former, I sit on the mattress with the thermocouple probe placed underneath me, until the thermometer reaches 30°C. After getting up, I then record the temperature decrease at one minute intervals for ten minutes. The heat pad test follows a similar process. After heating up the pad in boiling water, I place it on the surface of the mattress to heat it up. Once the temperature has stabilised and fallen to 50°C, I remove the heat pad and, again, record the temperature at one minute intervals for ten minutes.

Comfort and performance

Our standardised tests

I started out by testing sinkage at shoulder height, measuring a drop of 14mm with 10kg of weights. At three inches from the edge, sinkage was only marginally more pronounced at 15mm, which was an impressive result. This was similar to the all-foam Simba Simbatex Cool mattress that I tested prior to the REM-Fit Pocket 1000, and significantly firmer than the DreamCloud Hybrid, which sank 21mm at shoulder height and 20mm at the edge.

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Compared to the really hot weather I’ve been testing mattresses in recently, the temperature in our bedroom was almost balmy at 22.6°C. My body temperature test saw the heat drop from 30°C to 23.2°C after three minutes, where it stayed for the remainder of the test. Meanwhile, my heat pad test saw temperatures drop from 50°C to 30.1°C after three minutes, dropping further to 27.8°C after 10 minutes. These temperatures don’t compete with some of the best cooling mattresses we’ve tested. However, it’s important to take into account that it was summer while I tested the REM-Fit Pocket 100, which is likely to impact results.

Is it comfortable?

In a word, yes! REM-Fit rates the firmness of the mattress at 7/10 and I think most people would agree with this assessment. I’m quite lightweight but would still place the mattress in the medium firm bracket.

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I particularly enjoyed this mattress for side sleeping thanks to the cushioning of my pressure points and, despite feeling that there was a tiny dip under my lumbar region when sleeping on my back, I still woke up without any aches and pains. It’s marginally firmer than the REM-Fit 5000 Lux Elite Hybrid that I tested previously, but it did the same job of relieving back pain very efficiently. Heavier stomach sleepers might benefit from a slightly firmer support, but apart from that, it’s a great all-rounder.

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The Pocket 1000 was also a hit with the friends I consulted during testing, which often resulted in me having to forcibly boot a few of them off the mattress before they fell asleep. Everyone agreed that there was some gentle sink-in softness that led to excellent cushioning around the pressure points.

Temperature regulation

I think most sleepers will be quite comfortable on the Pocket 1000, thanks to the excellent cover and open cell foam that helps with breathability and airflow. However, my hot-sleeping husband did find it a little too warm during the particularly hot summer we tested it in. As such, while temperature regulation is good for the most part, it might not be the best choice for those who tend to sleep very hot.

Motion isolation and edge support

If I was being extra fussy (which is my job as a mattress reviewer), I’d say that the Pocket 1000 does allow noticeable motion transfer. I only noticed this when my husband was well into his rendition of a dying swan but, if you share your bed with a very restless sleeper or you’re a particularly light sleeper yourself, you might notice a slight disturbance.

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On the other hand, I was really impressed with the edge support on the Pocket 1000: the mattress was comfortable to sit on, with no risk of sliding off the bed, and supportive enough to allow me to spread out right to the edge when sleeping (usually when one of our foster cats decided to sleep horizontally across the bed). The high-density side support does a very good job here and the mattress feels sturdy, which is particularly impressive considering the sink-in softness you get while lying on it.

Verdict

At the time of writing (September 2026) I think this is the best double mattress that you can get for under £500. It just edges the DreamCloud Hybrid (also an excellent mattress) and excels at being a great all-rounder that will suit a lot of sleepers.

What’s also impressive is the mattress’ ability to help ease aches and pains, especially when you consider its budget price. I was really impressed with the Pocket 1000 and I think most of you will be too.