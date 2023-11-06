Early Black Friday deal: Get TWO Amazon Echo Show 5s for the price of one
Get in there quickly to nab this outrageous early Black Friday deal on the Echo Show 5 from Amazon
With the onset of the festive shopping season, an early Black Friday deal emerges for those looking for a smarter, more connected home. Amazon’s Echo Show 5, the compact smart display, is currently available in a buy-one-get-one-free offer, presenting an unmatched opportunity to double up on smart tech for only £90. Shoppers simply need to apply the code ECHOSHOW5 at checkout to activate this deal.
The 2023 model of the Echo Show 5 has drawn attention for its refined design, which blends nicely with your home decor. Its small footprint makes it an ideal companion for a bedside table or kitchen counter, where it can display recipes, weather and news, or facilitate video calls with its enhanced front camera. Sound quality improvements are a significant step up from its predecessor, too, ensuring that music, podcasts, and calls are clearer and more enjoyable than ever.
In terms of value, Expert Reviews has recognised the Amazon Echo Show 5 with a solid four-star rating, highlighting its cost-effectiveness for the features it offers. With this current offer, the value proposition is even more compelling, essentially offering two devices for the price usually reserved for one.
This early Black Friday deal is aimed at those who are looking to smarten up their home without intruding on space. Whether it’s for personal use in multiple rooms or as a Christmas gift, the Echo Show 5 dual bundle is a great deal as we head into the Black Friday period.
Just be sure to use the code ECHOSHOW5 at checkout and as with any deal of this nature, prompt action is advised to ensure availability.