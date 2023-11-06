Early Black Friday deal: Get TWO Amazon Echo Show 5s for the price of one

With the onset of the festive shopping season, an early Black Friday deal emerges for those looking for a smarter, more connected home. Amazon’s Echo Show 5, the compact smart display, is currently available in a buy-one-get-one-free offer, presenting an unmatched opportunity to double up on smart tech for only £90. Shoppers simply need to apply the code ECHOSHOW5 at checkout to activate this deal.

The 2023 model of the Echo Show 5 has drawn attention for its refined design, which blends nicely with your home decor. Its small footprint makes it an ideal companion for a bedside table or kitchen counter, where it can display recipes, weather and news, or facilitate video calls with its enhanced front camera. Sound quality improvements are a significant step up from its predecessor, too, ensuring that music, podcasts, and calls are clearer and more enjoyable than ever.