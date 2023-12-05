Get an AMAZING pre-Christmas saving on the Echo Dot smart speaker

Ahead of Christmas, the Echo Dot (5th Gen) is available for a remarkable £25, down from its average price of £44 on Amazon. The Echo Dot, which we gave five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review, is our favourite compact smart speaker, and this price makes it an even more enticing option for shoppers.

View deal at Amazon

The 2022 iteration of the Echo Dot maintains its status as the best-value small smart speaker, with improvements including enhanced bass and the addition of a temperature sensor. However, the design changes are minimal, and the removal of the line in/out jack is a notable downside. The device is almost identical in appearance to its predecessor and slightly heavier, but this doesn’t detract from its overall charm and functionality​​​​.