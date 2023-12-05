Get an AMAZING pre-Christmas saving on the Echo Dot smart speaker
Fancy bagging a five-star smart speaker for a bargain price ahead of Christmas? This dazzling deal is for you
Ahead of Christmas, the Echo Dot (5th Gen) is available for a remarkable £25, down from its average price of £44 on Amazon. The Echo Dot, which we gave five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review, is our favourite compact smart speaker, and this price makes it an even more enticing option for shoppers.
The 2022 iteration of the Echo Dot maintains its status as the best-value small smart speaker, with improvements including enhanced bass and the addition of a temperature sensor. However, the design changes are minimal, and the removal of the line in/out jack is a notable downside. The device is almost identical in appearance to its predecessor and slightly heavier, but this doesn’t detract from its overall charm and functionality.
Performance-wise, the Echo Dot delivers better sound quality, especially in the bass department, and less distortion at louder volumes. The Echo Dot is ideal as a secondary speaker in a bedroom or study, but its small form factor limits its potential as a primary speaker for serious music enthusiasts or larger rooms.
Overall, while the Echo Dot (5th Gen) doesn’t revolutionise the series, its upgrades, including the new temperature sensor and improved sound quality, are welcome. The device remains the best small smart speaker, especially at this cheaper Christmas price, for those new to smart speakers or looking to add a smart device to additional rooms in their home.