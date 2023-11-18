This Ring doorbell and Echo Pop Black Friday bundle is FLYING off the shelves at Amazon
Get the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Pop for just £50 this Black Friday
This Black Friday, pick up the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the new Echo Pop for just £50 – a package that normally costs £145. This remarkable saving presents an ideal opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade their home with smart technology.
But why these two devices? The doorbell is the star of the show: In our full Ring Video Doorbell 2 review, we praised it for its ease of setup and use, excellent video and audio quality and reasonable pricing compared to competitors like Nest Hello. It combines an IP camera with a doorbell, allowing remote communication with visitors and also functioning as a security camera with motion sensor-triggered video recording.
While it may not match the Echo Dot in every aspect, the Echo Pop is a solid smart speaker, especially for smaller spaces. In our full Echo Pop review, we found a lot to like in its cute design, colour-customizable sleeves and solid sound quality for its size. Thanks to Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant, the Pop is great for setting timers, alarms, playing songs and controlling smart home devices. We think it’s especially suitable for spoken word content like radio or audiobooks, although it’s a little on the small side for blasting your favourite tunes at high volumes. Still, it’s essentially better than a freebie in this deal, and that’s not something to be sniffed at.
This deal is particularly appealing for those seeking to bolster their home security and smart home capabilities. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 provides peace of mind with its security features and easy interaction, while the Echo Pop adds a layer of convenience and entertainment, making this bundle a smart choice for modern homes. At this heavily discounted price, it’s an opportunity not to be missed for anyone wanting to step into the world of smart home technology.