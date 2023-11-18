This Ring doorbell and Echo Pop Black Friday bundle is FLYING off the shelves at Amazon

While it may not match the Echo Dot in every aspect, the Echo Pop is a solid smart speaker, especially for smaller spaces. In our full Echo Pop review, we found a lot to like in its cute design, colour-customizable sleeves and solid sound quality for its size. Thanks to Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant, the Pop is great for setting timers, alarms, playing songs and controlling smart home devices. We think it’s especially suitable for spoken word content like radio or audiobooks​​, although it’s a little on the small side for blasting your favourite tunes at high volumes. Still, it’s essentially better than a freebie in this deal, and that’s not something to be sniffed at.

This deal is particularly appealing for those seeking to bolster their home security and smart home capabilities. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 provides peace of mind with its security features and easy interaction, while the Echo Pop adds a layer of convenience and entertainment, making this bundle a smart choice for modern homes. At this heavily discounted price, it’s an opportunity not to be missed for anyone wanting to step into the world of smart home technology.