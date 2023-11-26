Get an AWESOME Apple Watch Series 8 deal this Black Friday

The Series 8’s new “high-g” accelerometer and gyroscope are also used in conjunction with other sensors to detect car crashes, with the watch automatically contacting emergency services and providing your location in the event of a crash. The upgraded S8 chip maintains the responsive and slick performance characteristic of Apple’s smartwatches, too, ensuring a seamless user experience​​.

For fitness tracking, the Series 8 introduced new capabilities in Watch OS 9, such as displaying heart-rate zones during workouts and custom, structured workouts.

However, it’s not just the fitness aspects that make the Series 8 stand out. It’s a full-featured smartwatch, offering messaging facilities, voice assistant support, health monitoring, and other smart safety features such as fall detection. Despite being similar to the Series 7 in terms of battery life, display, and design, the Series 8 remains the best all-rounder for iPhone users​​.