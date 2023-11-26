Get an AWESOME Apple Watch Series 8 deal this Black Friday
The five-star Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch has fallen in price to £369 on Amazon for Black Friday
In the realm of Black Friday deals, a standout saving has emerged for the Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS, which is now just £369 on Amazon. This rare price reduction from its usual £413 is particularly significant, after we awarded it a perfect five-star score and a Recommended award in our Apple Watch Series 8 review last year.
The Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent choice for health and fitness fanatics. Watch OS 9 brought a suite of features, including an enhanced workout app and a Low Power Mode that can extend the battery life up to 36 hours, which we found was a substantial improvement over the previous models. The addition of dual temperature sensors is a game-changer, too, which enables advanced menstrual cycle tracking by logging body temperature changes more accurately.
The Series 8’s new “high-g” accelerometer and gyroscope are also used in conjunction with other sensors to detect car crashes, with the watch automatically contacting emergency services and providing your location in the event of a crash. The upgraded S8 chip maintains the responsive and slick performance characteristic of Apple’s smartwatches, too, ensuring a seamless user experience.
For fitness tracking, the Series 8 introduced new capabilities in Watch OS 9, such as displaying heart-rate zones during workouts and custom, structured workouts.
However, it’s not just the fitness aspects that make the Series 8 stand out. It’s a full-featured smartwatch, offering messaging facilities, voice assistant support, health monitoring, and other smart safety features such as fall detection. Despite being similar to the Series 7 in terms of battery life, display, and design, the Series 8 remains the best all-rounder for iPhone users.
This Black Friday deal on the Apple Watch Series 8 at £369 is an opportunity not to be overlooked. Don’t miss the chance to own one of Apple’s best smartwatches at an exceptional price.