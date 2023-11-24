Snap up a SUPERB Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 saving this Black Friday
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is down to an all-time low of £219 on Amazon for Black Friday
This Black Friday, Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for a record-low price of £219, down from £263. On the other, Huawei’s Watch GT 4 is available for just £230 at Huawei, including a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds SE 2. Although our full review of the Galaxy Watch 6 hasn’t been published yet, our hands-on experience was promising, indicating good potential.
The Galaxy Watch 6, available in 44mm or 40mm sizes, features a sapphire crystal glass display, a 1.4GHz Samsung Exynos W930 processor, and 2GB RAM with 16GB storage. It includes an array of sensors for fitness tracking and is water-resistant up to 5ATM, alongside its IP68 and MIL-STD-810H ratings. Its Super AMOLED display is 20% larger than the previous Galaxy Watch 5, enhancing visibility and ease of use.
Samsung has improved the performance of the Galaxy Watch with a new processor and more RAM, while it maintains water resistance standards. Additionally, the Watch 6 Classic features a slimmer rotating bezel compared to the Watch 4 Classic, adding to its usability and aesthetic appeal. However, the battery life remains a concern, with estimates of 40 hours with the always-on display switched off and 30 hours with it switched on.
Our early verdict on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is positive, especially with the return of the rotating bezel, a feature that distinguishes it from its competitors. The focus on fitness and wellbeing features continues to be a strong point for Samsung’s smartwatch range.