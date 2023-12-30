This Garmin Boxing Day deal is SENSATIONAL
Monitor your health for less with this superb Boxing Day deal on the Garmin Venu Sq 2
Why choose between style and practicality when you can have both? As part of another stunning Boxing Day deal, you can now get the Garmin Venu Sq 2 for an unbeatable £175, down from its average price of £205 – saving you a tidy £30 overall. The smartwatch received a five-star recommendation in our full Garmin Venu Sq 2 review thanks to its feature-rich specifications, including GPS, accurate heart-rate monitor, and long-lasting battery life.
Equipped with almost all the same capabilities as the pricier Venu 2, the second generation Sq 2 delivers exceptional performance at a fraction of the price. It may not have an altimeter to track elevation gain but everything else is covered when it comes to exercise and fitness tracking. With a highly accurate GPS and heart-rate monitor, the smartwatch can track a variety of advanced exercise activities, including Garmin’s golf mode and customisable yoga workouts – an intelligent feature that outperforms the likes of Fitbit.
What’s more, the Garmin Sq 2 is incredibly durable. Built with Gorilla Glass 3, an aluminium border, and plastic casing, you can wear the watch just about anywhere without the fear of breaking it, which is pretty crucial for a fitness watch. Another notch on the reliability belt is the Sq 2’s long-lasting battery life, providing up to 12 days of use depending on your desired settings.
The stylish smartwatch also features an impressive OLED display with a large user-friendly interface, offering a top-quality resolution and pleasing aesthetic. And, to round it off – quite literally – the 20mm silicone strap makes it easy to put on comfortably and remove quickly.
With 2024 fast approaching and New Year’s resolutions pending, don’t miss your chance to bag the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq 2 for an outright bargain price. Don’t hang around though, as stonking deals like this don’t last forever.