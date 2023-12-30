This Garmin Boxing Day deal is SENSATIONAL

What’s more, the Garmin Sq 2 is incredibly durable. Built with Gorilla Glass 3, an aluminium border, and plastic casing, you can wear the watch just about anywhere without the fear of breaking it, which is pretty crucial for a fitness watch. Another notch on the reliability belt is the Sq 2’s long-lasting battery life, providing up to 12 days of use depending on your desired settings.

The stylish smartwatch also features an impressive OLED display with a large user-friendly interface, offering a top-quality resolution and pleasing aesthetic. And, to round it off – quite literally – the 20mm silicone strap makes it easy to put on comfortably and remove quickly.