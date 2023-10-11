Snap up a FIVE-STAR vacuum cleaner bargain this Amazon Prime Day
This Shark Stratos offer is the best cordless vacuum deal we’ve seen so far for Amazon Prime Day, but be quick!
Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and it’s the perfect time to hoover up a remarkable deal on the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner from Amazon. With an average price of £392, the Shark has sunk down to a bargain £280, which is well below its previous lowest price of £313.
The Shark Stratos earned itself a perfect five-star rating and a Recommended award in our in-depth review, receiving high praise from our resident vacuum cleaning expert. Despite costing less than half the price of rival models from Dyson, the Shark provides similar levels of dirt-removing power and all the features you need to keep dust and dirt at bay.
The dual-purpose floor head, crevice tool and compact “pet” tool allow the Shark Stratos to tackle almost any cleaning task in the home. What’s more, the novel Anti-Odour Technology uses little fragranced cartridges to gently perfume the air as it cleans, so your home both looks and smells clean and fresh.
Cleaning performance is a definitive highlight, with the Shark Stratos even beating the Dyson Gen5detect in some of our tests. Whether it’s pet hair, flour or a sea of spilled Cheerios, the Shark just sucks up everything in its path without the need for multiple passes.
Battery life is respectable, too, with the Shark Stratos lasting for just under an hour at low power and 11 minutes at full power.
There’s literally nothing to criticise. The controls are simple; the dust bin is easy to empty, and it’s a pleasure to use thanks to the even spread of weight between the floor head and the vacuum unit.
All told, it’s a superbly designed device for the money – and that’s why this time-limited Amazon Prime Day deal is well worth snapping up. For £280, you simply will not find a more capable cordless vacuum.