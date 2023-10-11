Snap up a FIVE-STAR vacuum cleaner bargain this Amazon Prime Day

The dual-purpose floor head, crevice tool and compact “pet” tool allow the Shark Stratos to tackle almost any cleaning task in the home. What’s more, the novel Anti-Odour Technology uses little fragranced cartridges to gently perfume the air as it cleans, so your home both looks and smells clean and fresh.

Cleaning performance is a definitive highlight, with the Shark Stratos even beating the Dyson Gen5detect in some of our tests. Whether it’s pet hair, flour or a sea of spilled Cheerios, the Shark just sucks up everything in its path without the need for multiple passes.

Battery life is respectable, too, with the Shark Stratos lasting for just under an hour at low power and 11 minutes at full power.

There’s literally nothing to criticise. The controls are simple; the dust bin is easy to empty, and it’s a pleasure to use thanks to the even spread of weight between the floor head and the vacuum unit.

View deal at Amazon

All told, it’s a superbly designed device for the money – and that’s why this time-limited Amazon Prime Day deal is well worth snapping up. For £280, you simply will not find a more capable cordless vacuum.

Try Amazon Prime for free