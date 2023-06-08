Sony A80L (XR-55A80L) review: Just £1,499 ahead of Black Friday

The design is stylish, with a stand that can be used in three different positions. There’s also Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+, support for Dolby Atmos and a pop-up bar that puts all the game-related settings in one convenient hub.

Sony offers this particular TV in three distinct model numbers – the A80L, A83L and A84L – which is bound to cause a degree of consumer confusion. However, they all appear to have identical specifications, with the latter two simply being retailer exclusives.

Sony A80L OLED review: Price and Competition

Whether you choose the Sony A80L, A83L or A84L the pricing appears to be the same, with the 55in model reviewed here available for £1,999. If you prefer a bigger screen, retailers are asking £2,499 for the 65in model, £3,999 for the 77in version, and £5,499 for the new 83in whopper. The first three screen sizes are available now, with the 83in model expected later in the year.

The A80L appears to be nearly identical to last year’s A80K, and since retailers are clearing stock of the older TV it can be picked up quite cheaply, with the 55in model selling for around £1,299.

LG is an obvious alternative, with its feature-packed mid-range C3 55in OLED slightly cheaper at £1,899. Although if you want the benefits of QD OLED with its increased peak brightness, the 55in Samsung S90C is definitely worth considering at only £1,899.

If you prefer LCDs, Samsung also offers an extensive range of 4K Neo QLED TVs with Mini LED backlights. The mid-range 4K model is the QN90C, and the 55in version can be picked up for only £1,899.

Sony A80L review: Design, connections and control

The Sony A80L looks identical to the previous generations, so you get the same stylish and minimalist design finished in Titanium Black, with a pair of slim aluminium wedged feet that are dark silver and have a diamond-shaped cross-section.

The overall build quality remains excellent thanks to a metal trim, and the matte black rear uses a grid pattern that adds texture while also hiding a removable panel for tidier cable management. You have a choice of using the feet or wall mounting with an optional 300 x 300 VESA bracket.