Bang & Olufsen unveils the Beosound Theatre

Danish manufacturer Bang & Olufsen has revealed the Beosound Theatre – a premium soundbar designed to deliver the immersion and power of a multi-speaker home cinema setup in a single product.

The Beosound Theatre was unveiled at B&O’s IFA showcase in Berlin and incorporates 12 speaker drivers, including two custom-made 6.5in woofers, which B&O says are the biggest woofers in any soundbar on the market. The bar is powered by an impressive 800W of amplification and promises to deliver a whopping 112dB sound pressure along with crystal-clear speech via a centre channel tweeter mounted directly in front of the mid-range drivers.

In addition to the impressive driver arrangement, the Beosound Theatre makes use of two proprietary B&O technologies first seen in the B&O’s Beolab 90 floor standing speakers – Beam Width and Beam Direction Control. These technologies are used to direct sound away from the listener, resulting in an increased sense of space and heightened immersion.

Bang & Olufsen never shies away from innovative design, and the Beosound Theatre draws its inspiration from sailboats, combining anodised aluminium with layers of solid oak to match the finish of the company’s Beolab speaker range.

B&O is keen to emphasise the modular capabilities of its latest home audio creation – the aluminium wings of the bar can be extended if you upgrade to a bigger TV, while the cover of the bar is replaceable. A fixed wall bracket and table stand are also included as part of the package, giving you plenty of flexibility in how you wish to position it.

Once you’ve settled on a position, the soundbar can be set up using B&O’s new room optimisation technology, Roomsense. This uses an external microphone to measure the distance between the soundbar and the listener before tweaking audio quality accordingly. It’s accessed via the Bang & Olufsen companion app and can also adjust the roles the various speaker drivers play based on where the Beosound Theatre is positioned and whether it’s connected to other speakers.

With seven built-in outputs, the Beosound Theatre can be used with up to 16 external loudspeakers to create a truly immersive 7.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos surround sound system with the Theatre acting as the central speaker.

Other features of note include a new bass management system, which uses every one of the Theatre’s loudspeakers to handle low-end frequencies not just the woofers, and support for B&O’s proprietary software platform, Mozart. This allows the soundbar to connect with Bang & Olufsen legacy products dating back to 1986 and also facilitates the incorporation of new features and connectivity moving forward.

The Bang & Olufsen Beusound Theatre will start at £5,590 when it launches in the UK. We'll update this page with a release date as soon as we have one.