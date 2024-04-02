Samsung HW-Q990D review: Incredibly immersive and great for gamers

It isn’t just better value when compared to an AV receiver and full speaker package, but also more affordable in comparison to competitors like Bose and Sonos. You can pick up the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar for £900 or the Sonos Arc for around £770 but once you add compatible wireless rear speakers and a wireless subwoofer, the cost increases significantly.

If you’re looking for a slightly cheaper alternative that not only offers a similar level of immersion but also includes clever ideas like rechargeable rear speakers, then you should consider the JBL Bar 1300. It’s not quite as feature-packed as the Samsung, but retails for a very tempting £1,300.

Samsung HW-Q990D review: Design and features

The Samsung HW-Q990D looks identical to last year, with angled corners and a robust metal mesh grille. The display is located at the front right, but isn’t very useful and is hard to read behind the mesh grille, while a selection of basic controls can be found on the centre top of the cabinet.