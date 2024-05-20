Samsung HW-S800D review: Sleek, stylish and immersive

The subwoofer may be compact but I was impressed by the punch it packed. Its sonic performance is important because it’s doing a lot of heavy lifting – not just generating the lower frequencies but also the lower midranges due to the smaller size of the drivers and the very slim nature of the cabinet.

While the depth and height are limited, the cabinet is fairly wide and this allows for some decent stereo separation. When combined with the well-integrated sub, the S800D proved to be a good soundbar for music and revealed a pleasingly composed and expansive delivery while I was listening to Hans Zimmer Live in Prague, with detailed strings and guitars combined with pleasingly deep drums.

I felt the overall performance was balanced and cohesive, with a soundstage that has width and height, plus a solid bass foundation that gives the overall delivery plenty of control and impact. While I was watching TV shows, the dedicated centre speaker ensured clear and focused dialogue, while the stereo imaging was good as well, but with no surround envelopment due to the lack of rear speakers.

Now that the S800D supports eARC, lossless Dolby Atmos can be sent back to the soundbar via HDMI, and the result is an object-based performance that’s largely very good. I got a nice sense of scale from the front soundstage, along with a degree of immersion thanks to the clarity of the overhead channels, the effectiveness of which will depend on the reflectivity of your ceiling.