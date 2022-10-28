Bluesound officially launches the Bluesound Pulse M

Canadian Hi-Fi brand Bluesound has officially launched its new multi-room wireless speaker, the Bluesound Pulse M.

The ovoid-shaped Pulse M, which comes in attractive black and white finishes, has a launch price of £449 and features what Bluesound has dubbed an “Omni-Hybrid” design.

That design incorporates an angled, up-firing 133mm woofer and a pair of mounted 19mm tweeters offset at 45-degree angles from each other. The sound the trio creates passes an acoustic reflector located above the woofer, which disperses higher-frequency sounds out and away from the speaker. This creates a 360-degree soundstage, ensuring the Pulse M delivers the same level of performance no matter where you are relative to its position.

Buy now from Bluesound

I got the chance to experience the Pulse M first hand at Dean Street Studios in September, and was impressed by its ability to project sound around the room and articulate positional audio cues with great accuracy. It wasn’t short on impact either, with 80W of system power helping it fill the medium-sized listening space with ease.

In addition to its impressive audio chops, the Pulse M offers easy access to a wide range of streaming services via Bluesound’s BluOS Controller app - the same software used by the Pulse Flex 2i. The app has over 20 music services integrated, including Amazon Music, Qobuz, Spotify and Tidal, along with an extensive lineup of internet radio stations.

There’s also support for Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa, while those that prefer to get hands-on with their speakers can control the Pulse M using a proximity-sensing touch panel that disappears when you move your hand away from it.

Other functionality includes support for Apple AirPlay 2 and high-resolution Bluetooth streaming via aptX HD, while an Ethernet port allows you to connect the Pulse M directly to your router should you wish. Also incorporated into the design are a 3.5mm analogue/digital input that provides a physical connection option if you’re not streaming over your home network or Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Buy now from Bluesound

That’s an impressive level of versatility for a wireless speaker that, based on my limited exposure to it, sounds rather good. We should hopefully get our hands on a sample in the near future, so be sure to keep an eye out for our full review of the Pulse M.