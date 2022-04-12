Sky announces standalone Stream puck for watching TV over Wi-Fi

Sky has announced that the Sky Stream puck, previously only available with the purchase of a Sky Glass TV, will be released as a standalone internet TV device later this year. Taking all of the integrated functionality of the Glass, the Sky Stream puck will make Sky TV more accessible than ever, as it allows you to stream every channel, show and app over Wi-Fi, without the need for a satellite dish.

The Sky Stream puck is designed for quick and easy access to your favourite content – simply plug it into your TV to enjoy Sky, including Sky Atlantic, and all of the major streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus side by side. The included remote enables voice control, allowing you to easily jump to a show or service, while the puck itself will offer playlists of your favourite shows and tailored suggestions based on your viewing history.

Though it's 4K HDR-ready and compatible with Dolby Atmos, the Sky Stream puck lacks the 360° Dolby Atmos sound and quantum dot screen technology offered by the Sky Glass. Equally, an upcoming 4K smart camera that promises to work seamlessly with the TV to offer a range of exciting new services will only be compatible with the Glass.

Still, as a way to get most of the functionality of a Glass without having to shell out on a new TV, the Sky Stream puck is an exciting proposition and a convenient way to expand your streaming capabilities.

So far, Sky has only confirmed that the Sky Stream puck will be released as a standalone product later in 2022. As soon as we know a firm release date and how much it will cost, we'll bring the news to you, so be sure to check back soon for more details. In the meantime, you can browse our collection of the best Sky deals going this month, for bargain packages on TV, broadband and mobile.