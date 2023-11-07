Best Black Friday Sky deals 2023: Get HUGE savings on a range of Sky services, including Sky Glass, Cinema and broadband
Nab your ideal Sky package or bundle for less ahead of Black Friday
If you’re on the hunt for some outstanding Black Friday Sky deals, we’ve got you covered. The biggest sales event of the year falls on 24 November, but luckily, you don’t have to wait. We’re already seeing a flurry of incredible deals flooding in, promising fantastic discounts on a range of Sky services.
Whether you’re eyeing the latest in cutting-edge technology with Sky Glass, looking to improve your streaming experience with Sky Stream, craving the ultimate TV and movie experience with Sky TV and Sky Cinema, or upgrading your internet connection with Sky Broadband, there’s something for everyone.
Here, you’ll find the best money-saving deals Sky has to offer ahead of Black Friday. So be sure to stay tuned, as we’ll be updating this page regularly throughout November.
If you fancy shopping across the board with some bonkers Black Friday savings, we’ll be rounding up the best offers over on our Best Black Friday Deals hub.
The best Black Friday Sky deals
1. Get Sky Glass, Sky TV and Netflix for ONLY £33/mth
As part of the Black Friday build-up, Sky is offering its 4K 43inch Sky Glass TV, with Sky TV and Netflix for an INCREDIBLE £33/mth, with only £10 to pay upfront!
This package would usually set you back £40/mth, but now at its lowest-ever price, you can save a whopping £126 over the 18-month contract. The Sky Glass Smart TV comes equipped with 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos audio, Sky TV, and a Netflix subscription. So if you’re looking for a state-of-the-art TV and the perfect entertainment package, this is a deal not to be missed.
2. Sky Stream, Sky TV, Netflix & Superfast Broadband bundle now at its LOWEST-EVER price
You can now get Sky’s Superfast broadband, with Sky Stream, Sky TV, and a Netflix subscription for a RIDICULOUS £36/mth on an 18-month contract, with nothing to pay upfront!
Sky’s Superfast Broadband, with an average download speed of 63Mbits/sec, would usually cost you £34.50/mth alone. Yet, thanks to this exceptional offer, you can now get all of the above for ONLY an extra £1.50. In its full-length review, Sky Broadband was praised for its good all-round performance and reliable broadband service. When it comes to brilliant bundles, they don’t get much better than this.
3. Sky’s Entertainment and Netflix bundle down to ONLY £19/mth
Looking to keep things simple? Sky are currently offering its Sky Entertainment and Netflix package for an OUTSTANDING £19/mth on an 18-month contract, with nothing to pay upfront!
The bundle, which includes Sky Stream, Sky TV and a basic Netflix subscription, would usually set you back £26/mth, however, as part of Sky’s Black Friday sale, you could save yourself an incredible £126 over the 18-month plan. With a straightforward setup and endless streaming, it’s a deal well worth considering.