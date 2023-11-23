Pick up HALF-PRICE Paramount Plus for three months this Black Friday
To celebrate Black Friday, the Paramount Plus streaming service has carved 50% off its price for the first three months
This Black Friday, Paramount Plus is offering a spectacular deal: 50% off for the first three months. This means you can dive into a vast library of movies and television shows for just £3.50/mth, down from the usual £7/mth. It’s a splendid opportunity for movie buffs and TV series enthusiasts to indulge in a rich variety of content at a fraction of the cost.
Paramount Plus stands out with its impressive starting library, catering to diverse tastes. For those who relish edgy content, films like Jackass Forever and The Lost City offer fresh entertainment. For fans of thought-provoking cinema, Annihilation adds a cerebral touch. Paramount Plus also respects classic movie lovers, featuring timeless masterpieces like The Godfather, Rosemary’s Baby, and Saving Private Ryan, ensuring a blend of contemporary and classic entertainment.
The platform is a haven for TV series buffs too. It hosts a range of binge-worthy shows such as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Halo and South Park. For those who prefer intense drama, Yellowjackets and The Good Lord Bird are perfect picks. And for a touch of nostalgia, classics like Twin Peaks and Frasier (including the new series) are available. Every month, new shows and movies are added to this service, ensuring that its library is ever-evolving, making it an excellent choice for entertainment enthusiasts.
In terms of accessibility, Paramount Plus excels. It’s available on an array of devices, including Apple and Android phones, Apple TVs (4th and 5th generation), Fire TV Devices, Roku media streamers, Chromecast with Google TV, and NOW streaming sticks. It’s also integrated into Sky packages like Q, Glass, and Stream. You can add the service to an unlimited number of devices, although streaming is limited to two devices concurrently. This flexibility ensures you can enjoy your favourite content wherever you are, on whichever device you prefer.
In summary, this Black Friday deal from Paramount Plus is an exceptional offer for those looking to expand their entertainment horizons. With a vast array of movies and TV shows, compatibility across numerous devices, and the promise of new additions each month, it’s an ideal time to subscribe to Paramount Plus at a remarkably reduced price.