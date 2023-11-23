Pick up HALF-PRICE Paramount Plus for three months this Black Friday

The platform is a haven for TV series buffs too. It hosts a range of binge-worthy shows such as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Halo and South Park. For those who prefer intense drama, Yellowjackets and The Good Lord Bird are perfect picks. And for a touch of nostalgia, classics like Twin Peaks and Frasier (including the new series) are available. Every month, new shows and movies are added to this service, ensuring that its library is ever-evolving, making it an excellent choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

In terms of accessibility, Paramount Plus excels. It’s available on an array of devices, including Apple and Android phones, Apple TVs (4th and 5th generation), Fire TV Devices, Roku media streamers, Chromecast with Google TV, and NOW streaming sticks. It’s also integrated into Sky packages like Q, Glass, and Stream. You can add the service to an unlimited number of devices, although streaming is limited to two devices concurrently. This flexibility ensures you can enjoy your favourite content wherever you are, on whichever device you prefer.