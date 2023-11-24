Expert Reviews

Sky Q PRICE CRASH: This Sky and Netflix bundle is cheaper this Black Friday

Deals
This Black Friday, you can bag the Sky Q with Netflix package for just £31/mth, down from £36/mth

Sky has served up a remarkable Black Friday deal: Sky Q with Netflix for only £31/mth on an 18-month plan, down from £36/mth, amounting to a £90 saving overall, with an upfront cost of £20.

Awarded five stars and a Best Buy award in our Sky Q review, we tested everything about it. Sky Q comes with a hard disk recording system, allowing users to record broadcasted content for later viewing. The Sky Q box, which comes in two versions – a 2TB model and a 1TB model – supports up to six simultaneous recordings while watching another program. The 2TB model, in particular, supports 4K and HDR TV and movies​​.

The system’s main box is just one part of the Sky Q equation. It’s essentially a multiroom TV system, and adding Sky Q Mini boxes to the package enables TV access in other rooms. These Mini boxes connect to the main box via a 5GHz mesh network, providing access to live channels, recordings, and catch-up TV stored on the main box. However, they only display content in 1080p resolution​​.

Sky Q’s interface is user-friendly, featuring a simple vertical menu that allows easy access to various content sections. The system supports major third-party streaming apps, including Netflix, enhancing the range of available content​​.

Sky Q, despite facing increasing competition from streaming apps and hardware, remains a robust choice, especially for those who value hard disk recording and want access to Sky’s massive content library. This isn’t Sky’s only deal; we’ve got a roundup of the best Black Friday Sky deals so you can find one that’s right for you.

